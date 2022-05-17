ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Three chilling clues in death of nine-year-old girl found with BITE MARKS after cops reveal shocking murder weapon

By Israel Salas-Rodriguez
 4 days ago

A NINE-year-old girl's death has been ruled a homicide after a police probe uncovered chilling details about the child's final moments.

Shalom Guifarro, 9, was found dead on Sunday with trauma to her head and bite marks on her back in the apartment above a restaurant in Crown Heights, Brooklyn.

Shemene Cato, 48, was arrested and charged with the brutal death of her nine-year-old daughter Shalom Guifarro Credit: FOX5
Shalom Guifarro was found unresponsive inside her Crown Heights apartment on Sunday Credit: FOX5
Employees at the Memphis Seoul restaurant called the owner on Sunday to report a foul smell coming from the family's apartment above Credit: FOX5

Police sources told the New York Daily News that Shalom's angry mother, Shemene Cato, 48, "spanked her and put her in timeout."

Sources told the Daily News that Shemene called police at about 1pm, saying her daughter wasn't breathing.

The victim's 13-year-old sister told cops that their mother had a "temper tantrum and punished" Shalom by "spanishing her and putting her on timeout," per the outlet.

The 13-year-old said she and the mother then went into the kitchen to eat and found Shalom unconscious afterward.

Investigators are now processing three items for forensic clues, a branch found in Shalom's bedroom, a "curved piece" of furniture, and an extension cord discovered in the apartment hallway, the Daily News reported.

Officials believe the extension cord was the murder weapon after Shalom's back was severely bruised and the left side of her head and left ear were swollen, sources told the outlet.

The child's knuckles were also bruised, investigators added.

CHILLING DISCOVERY

Employees at the Memphis Seoul restaurant called owner Bart Hubbuch on Sunday to report a bad smell, “almost like sewage dripping into the restaurant from the apartment," the New York Post reported.

Hubbuch called the landlord and the super went to check the apartment before the police arrived.

He recalled how the two kids were "very well mannered."

“The mom was a nightmare, though. She was always screaming at them. She had this little dog and was really skinny," Hubbuch told the Post.

Police also removed two dogs in crates from the home. Neighbors said the family had a small dog and another larger "pitbull-type" dog.

Authorities charged Shemene with murder, manslaughter, assault, endangering the welfare of a child, and criminal possession of a weapon.

Sources told the Daily News that the mother had been the subject of prior domestic complaints, but it's unclear if it involved Shalom.

