Cady Barns, Ciara Dale, Audrey Grimes, Nicole Johnson, Cassie Kearney, Kate Kenny and Michelle Louie of the 17th-ranked Middlebury women's track & field team have been selected to compete at the 2022 NCAA Outdoor Championships to be contested from May 26-28. The Panther women will compete in five different events that will take place at the SPIRE Institute in Geneva, Ohio and will be hosted by the University of Mount Union and the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission. The top-eight finishers in each event earn All-American status.

MIDDLEBURY, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO