Teenager charged in robbery at Florence check-cashing business

By Dennis Bright
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 4 days ago

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A teenager is being held without bond in Florence County for allegedly robbing a check-cashing business in March, police said.

Devonte Baiely-Streeter, 17, of Union, South Carolina, is charged with armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and conspiracy, according to Florence police and online records at the Florence County Detention Center.

Police said he entered Check Into Cash at 938 South Irby Street with a gun on March 31 and demanded money before running away with an undisclosed amount of money.

He was arrested later in Union County on warrants obtained by Florence police and taken to the Florence County jail on Friday, police said.

The same Check Into Cash business was also robbed in December .

