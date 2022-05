A man charged in a domestic assault early this morning also faces drug counts after an investigation by the Roanoke Rapids Police Department. The investigation which led to the arrest of 24-year-old Dashawn Harris began when Sergeant J. Horne responded to an open 911 call originating in the 300 block of Chockoyotte Street, according to Chief Bobby Martin. The call came in around 12:45.

ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO