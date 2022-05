New Jersey officials confirmed the state's first case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza on Thursday, an outbreak in a backyard poultry flock in Monmouth County. The highly contagious and often fatal disease is spreading around the country; the USDA says it's been found so far in 338 commercial and backyard flocks in 35 states, affecting nearly 38 million birds.

MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO