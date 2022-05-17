ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont teen walks tightrope in high heels for Guinness World Record

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
May 17 (UPI) -- A Vermont high school senior unofficially broke a Guinness World Record by walking nearly 640 feet on a tightrope while wearing 4-inch heels.

Ariana Wunderle, a senior at Bellows Falls Union High School, climbed onto the 6-foot-high tightrope Monday in the school's gym and walked across the rope 52 times for a total distance of nearly 640 feet.

The current Guinness World Record for farthest tightrope walk in high heels stands at 49.2 feet and was set by Russian performer Oxana Seroshtan in 2014.

Evidence from Wunderle's record attempt, which was part of her senior project to raise money for nonprofit youth organization Circus Smirkus, is being submitted to the record-keeping organization for official recognition.

