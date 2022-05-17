ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tehama County, CA

Firefighters contain vegetation fire in Tehama County

By Brandon Downs, Jafet Serrato
actionnewsnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters have knocked down a vegetation fire in Tehama County, according to CAL FIRE Tehama Glenn Unit. CAL FIRE says the fire...

www.actionnewsnow.com

actionnewsnow.com

Crews to start control burn around Thermalito Forebay next week

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A controlled burn is scheduled over the next two weeks at the Thermalito Forebay. CAL FIRE Butte County, the California Department of Water Resources, and the California State Parks are joining together to do a series of burns around the forebay starting on Monday. Crews will be burning through June 5.
actionnewsnow.com

Small vegetation fire extinguished in Redding Friday

REDDING, Calif. - Redding Fire Department firefighters extinguished a 1/4 acre vegetation fire in Redding at 2700 Placer Street on Friday at around 12:14 p.m. Crews were able to extinguish the fire in five minutes. No injuries were reported, according to the Redding Fire Department. When fire units arrived on...
FOX40

Evacuation orders issued in parts of Yuba County due to Golden Fire

CAMPTONVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The area east of Bullards Bar Reservoir is now under an evacuation order as the Golden Fire near Camptonville reaches 12 acres. People living in Zone YUB-E012-A are asked to immediately evacuate the area and anyone residing in Zone YUB-E097 should be prepared to evacuate at a moments notice, according to […]
actionnewsnow.com

Camp trailer fire spreads to vegetation in Shingletown Saturday

SHINGLETOWN, Calif. - The Shingletown Volunteer Fire Department responded to a camp trailer fire off of Tahoe Lane in lower Shingletown that had spread to surrounding vegetation on Saturday at around 6:45 a.m. When crews arrived on scene the trailer fire was fully involved. One person was taken to the...
ABC10

Highway 49 reopened following Yuba County's Golden Fire closure | Maps, evacuations and road closures

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — Forward progress has stopped for a structure fire that turned into a vegetation fire in the Tahoe National Forest in Yuba County. The fire broke out just south of Camptonville and east of New Bullards Bar Reservoir on Friday morning, according to the Yuba County Office of Emergency Services. The U.S Forest Service said the fire started as a structure fire and spread into vegetation, crossing over Highway 49. Firefighters say about 20 acres have burned so far and one structure has been damaged, the structure where the fire originated.
krcrtv.com

CAL FIRE stops vegetation fire south of Red Bluff on Thursday

RED BLUFF, Calif. — Firefighters stopped a small vegetation fire burning off of Tyler Road, south of Red Bluff, on Thursday. According to officials with CAL FIRE's Tehama-Glenn Unit, by 12:25 p.m., they stopped forward progress on the fire after it burned around an acre. Crews remained on the...
actionnewsnow.com

Fire behind Big Lots in Oroville extinguished

OROVILLE, Calif. - The Oroville Fire Department knocked down a small fire behind Big Lots in Oroville on Friday. Crews responded to a report of a fire outside behind Big Lots at 5:15 p.m. The fire burned a space in between Big Lots and another nearby business. The fire was...
actionnewsnow.com

Old Shasta community members fight to keep volunteer fire station open by creating a new fire service district

OLD SHASTA, Calif.- The battle to keep fire station 56 staffed and operational has been going on for over a year, and now community members have new hope to keep it alive. In April, The Shasta County Board of Supervisors voted to move forward with the first steps to change the fire service in Old Shasta from its volunteer fire department to CAL FIRE and the Shasta County Fire Department.
CBS San Francisco

Mendocino County Sheriff orders evacuations in wildfire near Point Arena

POINT ARENA -- The Mendocino County Sheriff has ordered some mandatory evacuations Friday after a wildfire broke out in the area south of Point Arena, shutting down Highway 1.The Mendocino County Sheriff's Twitter account first posted about the fire shortly after 4 p.m. Friday in the area of Bill Owens Road and South Highway 1 near Schooner Gulch Beach on the coast, closing the highway.According to initial reports, the fire was approximately 12 acres. Ground crews and air support were responding.Evacuations were ordered for the area of Bill Owens Road to Schooner Gulch Road and Schooner Gulch Road to South Highway 1. The sheriff's tweet said the best evacuation route is east to Ten Mile Cutoff Road. Highway 1 is closed at Bill Owens Road and Schooner Gulch Road.  At 6:45 p.m., Cal Fire tweeted that the incident, now called the Owens Fire, had grown to 30 acres and was 5% contained.
actionnewsnow.com

Neighbors on edge as more transient fires burn within feet of homes

CHICO, Calif. - Several homeless encampment fires have broken out across Chico in the past few weeks. Early Thursday morning another fire sparked just feet away from homes on Reed Park Drive near the Lindo Channel. “It was really scary because this was the closest fire that we had to...
actionnewsnow.com

Escaped Redding Rodeo bull injures 6 people

REDDING, Calif. - A bull jumped a fence on Friday night during the final section of the bull riding event at the Redding Rodeo. The Redding Police Department told Action News Now that six people were injured during this incident. Four of the people were medically cleared and left before...
krcrtv.com

STARS: Butte County senior volunteer group works to ensure election integrity post-2020

OROVILLE, Calif. — Election day is just weeks away following heightened concerns with election validity in 2020. All registered and active California voters should have already received their vote-by-mail ballots in the mail. For those who drop them off in one of Butte County’s 13 drop boxes: where do these ballots go, who gets them there and how do they keep them secure?
actionnewsnow.com

First person moves to Chico's alternate homeless camp site

CHICO, Calif. - The first person moved to the alternate homeless camp site at Eaton and Cohasset Road. The city is getting the site ready for more people to set up camp. Workers put portable restrooms and a hand washing station there. There are currently four cars and one camper...
actionnewsnow.com

Firefighters stop forward progress of fire off Highway 70

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A privately owned water truck caught on fire and spread to vegetation in the area of Highway 70 and Table Mountain Boulevard on Wednesday, according to CAL FIRE Butte County. Firefighters said the forward progress of the fire had been stopped shortly before 2 p.m.
