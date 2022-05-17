ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Springs, WY

Charlie Newman (February 13, 1971 – May 15, 2022)

By obit desk
sweetwaternow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharlie Newman, 51, passed away Sunday, May 15, 2022 at the University of Utah Medical Center in Salt Lake City, Utah with family members by his side. He was a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming for the past 12 years and former resident of Butte, Montana and Salt Lake City, Utah....

www.sweetwaternow.com

Comments / 0

Related
sweetwaternow.com

Jana Fox (July 25, 1963 – May 17, 2022)

Jana Fox, 58, passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at her home in Green River, Wyoming surrounded by family. She was a resident of Green River for 45 years and former resident of California. Jana died from a courageous battle with cancer. She was born July 25, 1963 in Huntington Beach, California; the daughter of Herbert Hopkins and Wanda Robinson.
GREEN RIVER, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Theron J. Clark (March 25, 1944 – November 17, 2021)

Theron Clark, our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather passed away peacefully on November 17, 2021. Born March 25, 1944, in Vernal, UT, he was the oldest son of Iseral “Jay” and Lola Clark. Theron grew up in Utah, mostly around Lapoint in the Uintah Basin. He left school at an early age and began working odd jobs most of which included being a cowboy and herding sheep. He always said that was what made him want to drive trucks for a living, because he hated riding a horse. Theron had a love affair with machines from early on, and that carried with him throughout his life. He talked often of his 1963 Chevy Impala with a 409 and how he could get between Roosevelt and Vernal in no time in that car. It was in that car that he courted his sweetheart, Ronda Simmons. They were married on July 15th, 1965 and were together until her passing in July 2021. As newlyweds they made their way around the west following work. They started out in Heartline Washington, they made their way to Gillette Wyoming and then moved around for several years before settling in Rock Springs Wyoming for about 16 years and then they moved to Roosevelt Utah until 2002.
VERNAL, UT
sweetwaternow.com

Washington Square Building Could Become Home for Single Mothers

GREEN RIVER — On December 26, 2019, the Green River community nearly lost a historical landmark when the Washington Square building went up in flames. Now, two years and five months later, a future has been outlined for the building. Debra Moerke, a Casper resident, has announced her plans...
GREEN RIVER, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Meeks Joins UW Cheer

GREEN RIVER — The University of Wyoming (UW) cheer team will be adding Green River High School (GRHS) senior Darica Meeks to their squad next year. The decision was an easy one for Meeks who will cheer for her home state Wyoming teams — something she has always dreamed of doing.
GREEN RIVER, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rock Springs, WY
State
Ohio State
Rock Springs, WY
Obituaries
State
Colorado State
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Obituaries
State
Montana State
State
Wyoming State
Utah State
Utah Obituaries
Wyoming State
Wyoming Obituaries
State
Utah State
kjzz.com

Sheriff: Drowning victim found in Ogden River Hot Springs

OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to drowning in Ogden Canyon on Friday. Weber County Sheriff's deputies and search and rescue crews were at the scene near the Ogden River Hot Springs near the mouth of the canyon, where officials say a woman died earlier in the morning.
OGDEN, UT
ABC4

The Justice Files: The mysterious death of Austin Lockey

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Utah) – It was a typical Monday morning for Austin Lockey. By the end of the day, it wasn’t normal. He was found dead at his desk and his family is unsatisfied with the police investigation and is still seeking answers. “My brother Austin, he’s a former marine, served our country […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
sweetwaternow.com

2022 State Soccer Scores and Updates

CHEYENNE — The 4A 2022 state soccer championships are underway in Cheyenne this weekend and the Rock Springs Tigers soccer teams are chasing for a title. Check back here for updated schedules and scores throughout the weekend. Best of luck to the Tigers!. Lady Tigers. Thursday:. Rock Springs 4...
CHEYENNE, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cremation#Rock Springs High School#Wesco#Heavy Metal Rock Shows
ksl.com

4 charged in connection with killing near Utah grocery store

SOUTH SALT LAKE — Criminal charges have been filed against four people in connection with the fatal shooting of a man during an alleged robbery attempt in a South Salt Lake grocery store parking lot. McKennalyn Elizabeth Cummins, 24, of Portage, Terell Jones, 30, of Roy, Stafon Dshawn Coleman,...
SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT
ABC4

Power outage affects thousands in Weber County

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A power outage has left thousands without electricity throughout Weber County on Thursday. Rocky Mountain Power says over 2,000 residents are currently affected. The cause of the power outage is not yet known and officials are still investigating the source. Crews are currently working to restore power as soon as […]
WEBER COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

This structure will remain after the rest of the Utah State Prison is torn down

SALT LAKE CITY — In David Amott's eyes, the Utah State Prison chapel isn't just a church; it's a symbol of the Utah community and reformation. "It's about the people of Utah who donated the money to make sure that this building was constructed ... and how this wonderful synergy was created in the 1950s and early '60s to discuss this thing amongst the people on the inside of the prison and the people on the outside," said Amott, the executive director of Preservation Utah. "Together, they really made a space that will make a difference."
UTAH STATE
sweetwaternow.com

Robb Slaughter Announces Candidacy for Sweetwater County Commissioner

GREEN RIVER — Former Sweetwater County Treasurer Robb Slaughter has announced his candidacy for Sweetwater County Commission. Slaughter, the son of Dee and Elaine Slaughter, is a lifelong Sweetwater County resident and graduated from the University of Wyoming with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management and Administration. Upon...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
ABC4

Details released on three Utah officer-involved shootings

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill will be providing updates on three officer-involved shootings in 2021 on Friday. Unreleased details from the incidents will be discussed further regarding officer-involved shootings for the West Valley Police Department on Aug. 7, 2021, the Sandy Police Department on Sept. 8, 2021, and […]
WEST JORDAN, UT
sweetwaternow.com

Wind to Continue, Cold Temperatures Coming to Sweetwater County

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Sweetwater County and the rest of Wyoming will see temperatures drop as another spring storm makes its way through Wyoming tonight and tomorrow, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). While temperatures were around 65 degrees today, tomorrow’s forecast is calling for a high of only...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Solvay Offers Employment to Western Students

ROCK SPRINGS — Two Western Wyoming Community College (WWCC) industrial maintenance students were offered contingent employment opportunities with Solvay following their work as co-ops. Students Jason Starkey and Matt Seymour worked at Solvay as co-ops throughout the springs semester. The students did their final presentation sharing what they learned...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
sweetwaternow.com

GR Fire Department Completes Annual Fire Hose Testing

GREEN RIVER — Ask any firefighter, and they will tell you one of the toughest parts of the job is the annual fire hose testing, according to the Green River Volunteer Fire Department (GRFD). This was the task completed last night by the GRFD. GRFD Co-Chief Bill Robinson said...
GREEN RIVER, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Sweetwater County Candidate Filings Report: May 20

SWEETWATER COUNTY — It’s been a week since Sweetwater County residents could begin filing for office and while a lot of elected positions have many candidates, others have none. Don’t worry though, there’s still time to file. Residents will have through Friday, May 27 to file...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
ABC4

Provo police looking for robbery suspect

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – The Provo Police Criminal Investigation Division is investigating a robbery that occurred on Friday, May 20. Authorities say the incident happened at 1296 S. State St. in Provo. If you can identify the individual below, or the owner of the vehicle, please contact Detective Fox with Provo Police at bfox@provo.org or […]
PROVO, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy