ABILENE, Texas — An update from the Abilene Zoo on their newest four-legged celebrity twins:. "Our two Giant Anteater pups that were born on March 28, 2022 are growing. Our male continues to grow and develop with Mom, while the female continues to be hand raised by our Animal Care staff. The likelihood of mother, Demo, having enough milk to care for both babies would be rare. Before the female can be reintroduced to her mother and brother, we need to make sure her weight and development are on track. Our curator let her practice digging in her shoe. A behavior critical to an anteater that would dig into ant mounds naturally. Cuteness ensued. The names of the babies will be released on the Abilene Zoo's social media soon."

ABILENE, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO