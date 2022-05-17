ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco County, FL

SB 1-75 at Lake Iola in Pasco County reopens after crash

By Emily McCain
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uwbEO_0fh8sr1b00

Pasco County Fire Rescue said southbound I-75 has reopened after a serious crash at Lake Iola shut down all lanes of the interstate earlier Tuesday.

At least one person was listed as a trauma alert, and a medical chopper landed on the highway to help first responders.

Fire rescue officials said the crash also slowed down traffic on the northbound lanes due to onlookers.

WFTS

Story developing, refresh for updates. Stay with ABC Action News for the latest.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Pasco County, FL
Pasco County, FL
Traffic
Local
Florida Traffic
NBC 2

WATCH: Hillsborough County deputies rescue child from house fire

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Bodycam footage shows the moment two Hillsborough County deputies worked together to save a child’s life from a burning home. On Thursday, May 19, deputies responded to a home in Seffner, Florida, that was fully engulfed in flames. The homeowners and neighbors were standing in the yard of the home yelling that there was a child inside.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Abc Action News
10 Tampa Bay

McMullen Booth Road NB access lane closed after major crash

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A man was rushed to the hospital Friday morning after a serious crash that shut down an access lane to a major roadway in Clearwater. The pedestrian was taken to Bayfront with possible life-threatening injuries, according to a police spokesperson. He was listed as a "trauma alert."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
10 Tampa Bay

Tampa's Oasis Sports Lounge suffers heavy damage in Friday morning fire

TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County firefighters responded to a fire early Friday morning at a popular nightclub and hookah lounge in Tampa. The emergency dispatch center received a 911 call just before 3 a.m. about smoke and flames seen coming from the Oasis Sports Lounge on West Waters Avenue. Minutes after the first engine arrived, firefighters worked to put the fire out.
TAMPA, FL
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

25K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abcactionnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy