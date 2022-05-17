SB 1-75 at Lake Iola in Pasco County reopens after crash

Pasco County Fire Rescue said southbound I-75 has reopened after a serious crash at Lake Iola shut down all lanes of the interstate earlier Tuesday.

At least one person was listed as a trauma alert, and a medical chopper landed on the highway to help first responders.

Fire rescue officials said the crash also slowed down traffic on the northbound lanes due to onlookers.

