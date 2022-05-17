Gov. McMaster signs transgender sports ban bill

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s governor has signed into law a bill that would ban transgender students from playing girls’ or women’s sports in public schools and colleges.

Gov. Henry McMaster’s signature Monday means South Carolina joins about a dozen other states that have passed similar laws requiring transgender students to compete with the gender listed on their birth certificates.

McMaster didn’t issue a statement after signing the bill but said earlier this month he thought “girls ought to play girls and the boys ought to playboys. That’s the way we’ve always done it.”

Opponents of the law said it singles out students who aren’t elite athletes but are just looking for a way to be regular students.

