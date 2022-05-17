ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Trans people ‘not an ideology’, MSPs weighing gender recognition reform told

By Libby Brooks Scotland correspondent
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1boXoj_0fh8sfg700
The Scottish parliament building at Holyrood, Edinburgh. Gender recognition reform is supported by every party bar the Scottish Conservatives.

MSPs have been urged to keep foremost in their minds that trans people are “human beings wanting to go about their daily lives”, as a Holyrood committee begins taking evidence on a draft bill that aims to streamline the process by which an individual can change their legal sex.

Colin Macfarlane, the director of Stonewall Scotland, told members of the Scottish parliament’s equalities, human rights and civil justice committee: “There has been a whipping up of a moral panic and an othering of trans people in the public discourse. Trans people are not an ideology – trans people are our friends, our family and our colleagues.”

Gender recognition reform is supported by every party in Holyrood bar the Scottish Conservatives but has been fiercely contested by some groups who argue it will fundamentally alter who can access women-only services, and complain they have not been adequately consulted.

Sign up to First Edition, our free daily newsletter – every weekday morning at 7am BST

At the first public evidence session, Melanie Field, the chief strategy and policy officer for the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC), called for more detailed consideration before legislative change was made, to ensure any reform was as “accepted and uncontroversial” as equal marriage.

Field reflected that with the introduction of equal marriage, “concerns were able to be expressed and addressed and the legislation was constructed in such a way that appropriate safeguards were built into it. The result was the equal marriage is now accepted and uncontroversial and that is what I would like to happen here.”

Asked how she would square the commission’s call for more information about the impact of change despite two public consultations since 2017, Field said she could “understand the frustration of trans people who have had promises held out” but: “As a regulator of the law, our guiding principle is that the impact of legislative change should be understood.”

At the bill’s first evidence session, LGBT+ campaigners also expressed reservations about the current draft. Vic Valentine, the manager of Scottish Trans Alliance, said “the lack of recognition for non-binary people is the part of the bill that trans men and trans women are most disappointed about”, and prevented it being an “ambitious” change to the law.

Valentine added that the requirement for applicants to have lived in their preferred gender for a specific time period was considered “arbitrary” by the trans community, who also thought the proposed three-month “reflection period” to be unnecessary, given the amount of consideration and social transition done by individuals before they applied for a certificate.

Macfarlane said Stonewall Scotland was “extremely concerned” the current drafting of the bill could allow vexatious application for revocation of a certificate, for example by family members who were opposed to a person’s decision or even by a lobby group opposed to the change itself.

Macfarlane told the committee the reforms would have no impact on the Equality Act – which affords protection from discrimination on the basis of sex, race, religion, gender reassignment and other characteristics. However, later in the session EHRC representatives said further examination was required of the implications of recent court cases on evolving legal concepts of sex, for example.

But Macfarlane said he wanted to highlight “this presentation of trans people and trans women in particular as a threat”, stating it was “deeply unfortunate … that there has been misinformation, some of it deliberate, around what the provisions of this bill will mean for the impact of women and girls”.

Comments / 110

Shady Wade
4d ago

They aren't minding their own business, their trying to drag everyone else into there mentally disturbed world. Guess what. Not happening.

Reply(34)
97
Darren Parker
4d ago

They don't want to just live there lives they want everybody to conform to there ways change language and speech. and brainwash children.

Reply(5)
64
Billy King
4d ago

they got to have everyone's approval because their conceince tells them its wrong that's why that live style has more suicides,drug addiction,alcoholism,and the deaths that accompany them problems than ANY AND ALL OTHER LIFESTYLES PUT TOGETHER

Reply
25
Related
The Guardian

Why do white supremacists want to kill Black people?

After a century of attempts by Black activists and lawmakers, President Joe Biden signed the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act on the White House lawn, surrounded by Black politicians, clergy, and nonprofit leaders. The new federal law makes lynching a hate crime. Representative Bobby Rush, the bill’s sponsor in the House of Representatives, called the moment “a day of enormous consequence for our nation.” But I had questions. Doubts really. Do white supremacists kill Black people because we did not have a federal anti-lynching law? If not, then does Congress think that such a law will be a deterrent? Will federal prosecutors listen to Black families who say their children were lynched – or to police and coroners who call suspicious deaths “suicides”? Will this law punish civilians for violence but reward them if they join police departments?
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Melanie Field
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
NBC News

Judge blocks Montana's transgender birth certificate law

A Montana judge on Thursday temporarily blocked enforcement of a law that required transgender people to have undergone a “surgical procedure” before being allowed to change their sex on their birth certificates. The law was part of a growing list of measures in Republican-controlled states, including Alabama, that...
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msps#Trans People#Trans Women#Gender Equality#Racism#Holyrood#Scottish#First Edition#Ap
The Guardian

Kimmel on baby formula shortage: ‘Never been a better time to force women to have kids’

Jimmy Kimmel opened Tuesday’s show with the national shortage on baby formula, which has left parents desperate and led authorities to warn people not to try to make their own recipe. “I don’t know – I’m sure the ivermectin and bleach people could figure this out for us,” Kimmel deadpanned. “Just mix you up some Gatorade and some baby powder, throw in some breakfast sausage and it blend it up real good, the baby should be fine.
RELATIONSHIPS
Gillian Sisley

Man Refuses to Pay for Dinner Bill After Anti-Gay Joke

A person’s lifestyle choice should never be the butt of a joke. Being a member of the LGBTQIA+ community is in no way easy. Community members are often subjected to everyday acts of homophobia, hate speech, and discrimination. Data shows that 1 in 5 members of the LGBTQIA+ community has experienced street harassment while going about their daily lives.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Society
The Guardian

Why didn’t I wash my bed sheets regularly? Reader, I didn’t even have any

The revelation that almost half of single men don’t change their bed sheets for up to four months conjures memories and smells from my former life as a slob, although I doubt many of today’s bachelors are as bad as I was. At 22, I didn’t need to change sheets because I slept on a bare mattress. I did very little laundry, in part because each week I bought five pairs of socks for a pound from Primark and tossed them into the bin, which I rarely emptied, after one wear.
LIFESTYLE
The Guardian

The man who killed a stranger with a single punch, and then turned his life around

Jacob Dunne loved getting into fights. Every weekend he and his friends would go into Nottingham city centre to start a ruck. One night in the summer of 2011, the 19-year-old threw a single punch. He immediately sensed it was different. There was no resistance, and the victim swayed back. “I knew something bad had happened as soon as I hit him,” he says today. Dunne didn’t hang around. Without a word to his friends, he fled the scene.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

The Guardian

283K+
Followers
72K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy