Michigan State Spartans guard Max Christie decided that he was ready to take the next step in his career to the NBA after just one season in East Lansing, declaring for the 2022 Draft shortly after his team’s tournament loss to the Duke Blue Devils. His freshman year saw him average 9.3 points and 3.5 rebounds per game in 35 appearances while shooting 31.7% from beyond the arc.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO