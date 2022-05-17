ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vine removal technique foils devastating grape disease

By Cornell University
Cover picture for the articleRemoving not only a diseased grapevine but the two vines on either side of it can reduce the incidence of leafroll disease, a long-standing bane of vineyards around the world, Cornell researchers have found. Leafroll disease, a virus spread by mealybugs, damages grapevines, reduces yield and alters grape quality—all...

