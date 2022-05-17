ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The View hosts reunite after 25 years! Original stars Joy Behar, Meredith Viera, Star Jones and Debbie Matenopoulos join forces for talk show anniversary special

By Caitlyn Becker For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

It's been 25 years since The View debuted on ABC and changed the daytime television landscape.

The original hosts of the talk show, Joy Behar, 79, Meredith Viera, 68, Star Jones, 60, and Debbie Matenopoulos, 47, have reunited to participate in the 25th anniversary special filmed this week.

After taping at their old studio in New York City, Debbie shared snaps of her 'TV sisters' out enjoying a luxe Greek dinner at hotspot Avra.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MzBg9_0fh8rHea00
TV sisters! The original hosts of The View, Joy Behar, 79, Meredith Viera, 68, Star Jones, 60, and Debbie Matenopoulos, 47, have reunited to participate in the 25th anniversary special filmed this week

'This Is Us!!! So great having dinner and catching up with my very first TV sisters for @theviewabc 25th year reunion special shoot,' Matenopoulous captioned an Instagram post.

Adding: 'There can only ever be one first… and that was us! It's like we hadn't missed a beat. If you know…you know!!! Take a little time to enjoy THIS original View everyone'

Star re-posted the photo gushing: 'Wouldn't you like to have been a fly on the wall at our post-tape dinner after the 25th Anniversary Special for @theviewabc with my #sisters @joyvbehar @meredithvieira @iamdebbiem at our fav spot in nyc @avranyc,' Jones wrote. 'Take a little time to enjoy THIS #OG View!'

Debbie, who currently hosts Home & Family on Hallmark, smiled sweetly in the snap, showing off her fit frame in a black crop top with high waisted slacks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AZZS7_0fh8rHea00
'This Is Us!!! So great having dinner and catching up with my very first TV sisters for @theviewabc 25th year reunion special shoot,' Matenopoulous captioned an Instagram post (Original hosts pictured in 2014)

Next to her, lawyer and TV personality Star Jones put on a leggy display in a printed silk shorts set with a snatched high half-pony.

Joy Behar, who is still starring on The View after two and half decades, kept it classic in all black with a large Louis Vuitton tote.

Flanking the right side stood Meredith, flashing an ear-to-ear grin in a black suit and geometric printed black and white pumps.

Show creator and original co-host Barbara Walters, 92, did not appear with the 'TV sisters' at dinner or, it is believed, for the anniversary special taping.

Throughout it's long-running tenure, The View has clocked in 22 permanent co-hosts. Behar is the only remaining original currently on air, however, did took a two season hiatus in the mid 2010s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cTi4O_0fh8rHea00
Wow! Throughout it's long-running tenure, The View has clocked in 22 permanent co-hosts. Behar is the only remaining original currently on air, however, did took a two season hiatus in the mid 2010s (Whoopi Goldberg, Abby Huntsman, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Meghan McCain pictured in 2018)

She co-hosts alongside Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines.

Season 25 of the show has not been without controversy. Earlier this year, Whoopi was suspended for two weeks following remarks she made that the 'Holocaust isn't about race'.

Goldberg later took to Twitter to offer her 'sincerest apologies' about her statement.

She said, 'On Today's show, I said the Holocaust 'is not about race, but about man's inhumanity to man.' I should have said it is about both.

'As Jonathan Greenblatt from the Anti-Defamation League shared, 'The Holocaust was about the Nazi's systematic annihilation of the Jewish people — who they deemed to be an inferior race.' I stand corrected.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33n9cX_0fh8rHea00
Celebrate! An airdate has not yet been announced for the 25th anniversary special but it's believed 92-year-old creator and original host, Barbara Walters, will not be involved (Whoopi Goldberg, Abby Huntsman, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Meghan McCain pictured in 2018)

Goldberg said 'the Jewish people around the world have always had my support and that will never' waver, adding that she was 'sorry for the hurt [she had] caused.'

Upon her return to the ABC show February 14, she said that the show would not avoid discussions about uncomfortable topics.

'There is something kind of marvelous about being on a show like this because we are The View and this is what we do,' Goldberg said. 'Sometimes we don't do it as elegantly as we could. But it's five minutes to get in information about topics and that's what we try to do everyday.'

Goldberg was set to lose $192,000 for the two-week suspension, sources told DailyMail.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hxm9w_0fh8rHea00
All together now! In 2014, Walt Disney brought together all 11 of the co-hosts from the show at that time

Comments / 2

