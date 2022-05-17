Seventeen share track list for 'Face the Sun' album

May 17 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Seventeen is gearing up to release its new album.

The K-pop group shared a track list for its fourth full-length album, Face the Sun, on Tuesday.

Face the Sun features the title track "Darl+ing" and eight other songs: "Hot," "Don Quixote," "March," "Domino," "Shadow," 'Bout You," "If You Leave Me" and "Ash."

Seventeen released a video Sunday that shows behind-the-scenes footage of the members at the album's cover jacket photo shoot.

Seventeen released a single and music video for "Darl+ing," its first English-language single, in April.

The group shared trailers for Face the Sun featuring the individual members the same month.

Face the Sun will mark Seventeen's first full-length album since An Ode, released in September 2019. The group will release the new album May 27.

Seventeen consists of S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon and Dino. The group is signed to Pledis and made its debut in 2015.