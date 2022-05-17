ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Seventeen share track list for 'Face the Sun' album

By Annie Martin
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bKE49_0fh8r3Nf00

May 17 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Seventeen is gearing up to release its new album.

The K-pop group shared a track list for its fourth full-length album, Face the Sun, on Tuesday.

Face the Sun features the title track "Darl+ing" and eight other songs: "Hot," "Don Quixote," "March," "Domino," "Shadow," 'Bout You," "If You Leave Me" and "Ash."

Seventeen released a video Sunday that shows behind-the-scenes footage of the members at the album's cover jacket photo shoot.

Seventeen released a single and music video for "Darl+ing," its first English-language single, in April.

The group shared trailers for Face the Sun featuring the individual members the same month.

Face the Sun will mark Seventeen's first full-length album since An Ode, released in September 2019. The group will release the new album May 27.

Seventeen consists of S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon and Dino. The group is signed to Pledis and made its debut in 2015.

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

GOT7 live amid clouds in 'Nanana' music video trailer

May 20 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band GOT7 is giving a glimpse of its new music video. The K-pop group released a preview of its video for the song "Nanana" on Friday. The "Nanana" teaser shows the members of GOT7 living in a house amid the clouds. The group is seen dancing in a pastel-colored room filled with flowers.
WORLD
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
The8
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Kst#K Pop#South Korean#Wonwoo#Woozi
PopCrush

Sharon Osbourne Calls Out Cancel Culture Hypocrisy: ‘If Hitler Were Alive Today, They Would Give Him a TV Show’

Last month it was revealed that Sharon Osbourne would be returning to television, partnered with Piers Morgan on a new U.K. series named The Talk. This comes nearly a year after Osbourne was suspended and eventually exited the U.S. talk show The Talk after expressing her support for Morgan in an intense discussion over race with co-host Sheryl Underwood. Now, in a new interview with the U.K.'s Sunday Times, Osbourne reveals how cancel culture impacted her as she eventually parted ways with her longtime daytime talk series amidst public backlash.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Damon Thomas Speaks On Marriage To Kim Kardashian, Her Ecstasy Claims

Kim Kardashian's ex-husband, Damon Thomas, continues to "wish her the best," despite any false narratives about their past relationship. The 51-year-old sat down with DJ Vlad, looking back at his marriage with now-billionaire businesswoman Kim Kardashian in the early 2000s. He believes he's played a "part in their journey," however, he doesn't want to be known as "Kim Kardashian's husband" and wants to "get in control of [his] narrative," as many people fail to recognize he has won Grammys and even made it to the Oscars.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
UPI News

Hayley Kiyoko recruits Becca Tilley for 'Bachelorette'-themed music video

May 20 (UPI) -- Hayley Kiyoko is back with new music. The 31-year-old singer released a single and Bachelorette-themed music video for the song "For the Girls" on Friday. In the "For the Girls" video, Kiyoko plays the first lesbian Bachelorette. Kiyoko meets, flirts and shares kisses with several contestants, as well as holding a few rose ceremonies.
MUSIC
UPI News

Val Kilmer 'overwhelmed' by positive response to 'Top Gun' sequel

May 21 (UPI) -- Val Kilmer wrote on Instagram that he is happy with the response to Top Gun: Maverick, the long-awaited sequel to his 1986 classic, Top Gun. "I'm overwhelmed to see the love and appreciation for Top Gun. I'm feeling very blessed. ⁣Much Love, ⁣<3 VK," Kilmer, who appears as Iceman in a cameo, posted Friday.
MOVIES
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
360K+
Followers
57K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy