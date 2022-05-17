ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose apartment building catches on fire

By KTVU Staff
KTVU FOX 2
 4 days ago

A 2-story apartment building was burning in San Jose on Tuesday...

KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco firefighters, police help woman give birth to twins in car

SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police and firefighters delivered in a big way Friday night. Police officers responded to a call for help from a motorist who was trying to get to the hospital to have a baby. However, the baby had different ideas and was in the process of emerging when the officers arrived at the parked car, San Francisco Fire Department officials said on social media.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Vegetation fire breaks out in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Calif. - Fairfield firefighters were called to a vegetation fire Sunday afternoon, authorities said. The two-alarm fire was reported around 3:06 p.m. and broke out in the 1700 block of Indiana Street.
FAIRFIELD, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Fire breaks out at Fremont apartment complex

FREMONT, Calif. - Firefighters responded to a fire at an apartment complex in Fremont on Friday, authorities said. The blaze broke at just after 9 a.m. at Winema Common and smoke production varied through the morning, police said. Fremont police also arrived at the scene where they encountered a person...
FREMONT, CA
KTVU FOX 2

3 men kidnap, pistol-whip and rob woman in El Cerrito, police said

EL CERRITO, Calif. - El Cerrito police are searching for three men who kidnaped, pistol-whipped, and robbed a woman near a BART station Friday night, police said. The three men forced the woman into their car near the El Cerrito del Norte station, pistol-whipped her and stole her property, then forced her out of the car in the 6600 block of Blake Street around 10:40 p.m., according to police.
EL CERRITO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Firefighters battle 135-acre vegetation fire in Vacaville

VACAVILLE, Calif. - A vegetation fire ignited in Vacaville Saturday afternoon, triggering an evacuation order that lasted for several hours as the fire grew to 135 acres, fire officials said. By 8:20 p.m. the fire was 45% contained and the evacuation order had been lifted, according to Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa...
VACAVILLE, CA
KRON4 News

Owens Fire smoke expected to affect Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Bay Area Air Quality Management District is issuing a wild fire air quality advisory for Saturday. Officials say smoke from the Owens Fire will affect the North Bay, northern East Bay, San Francisco and Peninsula. The air quality is expected to be in the moderate range with smokey and hazy […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sanjoseinside.com

Two Charged with San Jose Smoke Shop Robbery Spree

Two men have been charged in Santa Clara County Superior Court with a month-long spree in which they held up at least seven San Jose small businesses – mostly smoke shops – stealing cash, cell phones and cigars, at gunpoint, District Attorney Jeff Rosen announced today. In one...
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

DA declines to charge woman after boyfriend shot to death in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The Santa Clara County District Attorney declined to charge a woman arrested on suspicion of killing her boyfriend. The DA said prosecutors were not charging Jennifer Garrison, 41, "after careful review of the evidence." According to the Mercury News, Garrison had been arguing with her boyfriend,...
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

2 dead following freeway shooting in Oakland, multiple others injured

OAKLAND, Calif. - Two people died and "multiple others" were injured in a freeway shooting and crash off Interstate Highway 580 in Oakland, a law enforcement source on Thursday told KTVU. One of the men died from gunshot wounds and the other died from crash-related injuries, the source said. There...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Woman kidnapped, assaulted near the Del Norte BART station

EL CERRITO (CBS SF) -- A woman was hospitalized after she was kidnapped, pistol whipped and robbed near the Del Norte BART station on Friday night.El Cerrito police said officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 6600 block of Blake Street around 10:41 p.m.Upon arrival, the officers located an injured woman lying in the street. She told officers she had been forced into a vehicle by three men armed with firearms.They pistol whipped her and stole her property stolen. During the robbery, a shot was fired by one of the suspects.  The victim was forced out of the vehicle in the 6600 block of Blake Street.  She was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment. Her condition had not been updated on Saturday morning.Police said the suspect vehicle was described as a green four-door sedan and were asking residents in the 1700 block of Lexington Avenue -- where the incident began -- to check their video cameras for footage of the suspect vehicle around the time of the incident.Video can be submitted via https://elcerritopdca.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/2022-995.    
EL CERRITO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Antioch man fatally shot alleged robber in self-defense, police said

ANTIOCH, Calif. - An Antioch man allegedly shot and killed a man who attempted to rob him out of self-defense early Friday morning, police said. Police received reports of a shooting around 3:31 a.m. on the 2100 block of Lemontree Way, officials said. Police said they found two men who...
ANTIOCH, CA
KRON4 News

Search ends for missing South Bay man

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The family of a missing South Bay man confirmed that the man has died. 58-year-old Peter Lan’s family said that he passed away quickly and peacefully. “The love that everyone has shown us, the care in our search for our father, and the messages we have received have allowed us […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

74-year-old woman kills man in apparent self-defense, Oakley police say

OAKLEY, Calif. - Police in Oakley are saying that a deadly shooting of a 51-year-old man looks like it was in self-defense. Sgt. Brian Foreman told KTVU that a 74-year-old woman had a restraining order against the man, who was found Friday about 12:30 a.m. in the driveway of a home in the 200 block of West Cypress Road. He was suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
OAKLEY, CA

