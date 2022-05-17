State College Area School District names a familiar face as interim superintendent

The State College Area school board unanimously voted to appoint Curtis Johnson as interim superintendent at its Monday meeting.

Johnson will serve as interim superintendent from June 1 to May 31, 2023, or until a new superintendent has been appointed.

Board President Amber Concepcion said the district is lucky to have such strong leadership that can help during the transition period.

“Sincere thanks and gratitude to Curtis Johnson for filling this role and for his service to the district over many years as well as what we know will be a challenging transition period,” Concepcion said during the meeting. “His commitment is really appreciated.”

The decision comes after Bob O’Donnell announced his resignation from the district in April. O’Donnell will become superintendent of Downingtown School District in the fall.

Johnson has served as assistant superintendent for secondary education for the past year and was principal of State College Area High School for five years before that.

Concepcion sent out a letter to families about Johnson’s appointment on Saturday.

“Mr. Johnson is highly qualified and experienced for the role, and he has a deep commitment to our district and its students,” Concepcion wrote. “Throughout his 19 years with the State College Area School District, he has consistently supported students’ academic and social-emotional growth.”

During the meeting the board also approved Templeton Advantage LLC to conduct a search for a new superintendent.

Board member Dan Duffy said the firm understands the district’s needs during the hiring process, including the importance of community outreach.

“Once a decision is made, their offer of additional support services beyond that to assist with the transition of a new appointment was a valuable asset of what they had to offer,” Duffy said.