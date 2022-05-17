ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, IA

Manchester Couple Arrested after Police Called to Domestic Disturbance

By Janelle Tucker
Mix 94.7 KMCH
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA couple was arrested after a domestic assault in Manchester over the weekend. Manchester Police received a complaint of a domestic disturbance that took place at an apartment at 1004 East Main...

kmch.com

cbs2iowa.com

Numerous arson charges filed against two boys after fires in Vinton

VINTON, Iowa — Two boys face serious charges including 1st Degree Arson after a long string of fires earlier this month in Vinton. It all stated in the early morning hours of May 14 when Vinton Police and Fire were called to a fire north of the city swimming pool. They found a Park and Rec pickup and a playground fully engulfed in flames. Both were destroyed, leading to damages of well over $200,000.
VINTON, IA
KCRG.com

Two juveniles hurt in ATV crash west of Manchester

MANCHESTER, Iowa (KCRG) - Two juveniles were hurt when they were involved in an all-terrain vehicle crash on Saturday, according to state officials. At around 12:33 p.m., the Iowa State Patrol was sent to a report of an ATV crash in the 1300 block of 220th Street, located west of Manchester in Delaware County. Troopers believe that the ATV was traveling west on a piece of property nearby, rolling and injuring the driver and the passenger. Both of the victims were under the age of 18.
MANCHESTER, IA
Waterloo Journal

Waterloo Police respond to weapons call at 2060 E. Ridgeway

Waterloo, IA – According to the police officials, this unfortunate incident occurred right before 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon. It happened at the Planet Fitness located at 2060 E. Ridgeway. Waterloo Police Department officers responded to a weapons call. The responding officers discovered that a female inside had a gun...
WATERLOO, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Three People Arrested for Stealing Items from Norby’s in Manchester

Three people have been arrested for stealing items from Norby’s Farm Fleet in Manchester. Manchester Police say on Wednesday, they received a report of a possible threat at the store at 1341 West Main Street. Officers investigated and discovered two people had tried to remove merchandise from the store...
MANCHESTER, IA
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Manchester, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Manchester, IA
City
Maquoketa, IA
1230kfjb.com

Marshalltown Police Announce Update Regarding Recent Stabbing Incident, Subject Involved Facing Criminal Charges

The Marshalltown Police Department has announced an update regarding a recent stabbing incident in the Marshalltown community. During the early morning of Monday, May 16th, the Marshalltown Police Department was called to UnityPoint Hospital after 41-year-old Andrew Simmons of Marshalltown was admitted to the hospital with a stab wound. Simmons’...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Two kids hurt in ATV rollover near Manchester

MANCHESTER, Iowa — Two kids were hurt when the ATV they were riding rolled. It happened around 12:30pm Saturday afternoon at a farmstead in the 1300 block of 220th Street just west of Manchester along Old Highway 20. The names of the two children, one of which was driving...
MANCHESTER, IA
ourquadcities.com

Police identify motorcyclist killed in crash Wednesday night

Update: The motorcyclist who was killed Wednesday in a crash in Davenport has been identified as 56-year-old Davenport resident Michael Vickers, according to a news release from Davenport Police. Earlier: A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday night in a crash in Davenport, according to a news release from Davenport Police. About...
DAVENPORT, IA
kniakrls.com

Kalona Man Charged in Marion County for Trafficking Weapons

On Wednesday at approximately 6:45 pm, the Marion County Sheriff’s Department arrested 34-year-old Aaron Wayne Neuzil of Kalona, Iowa. Deputies found Neuzil with a Black Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 2.0 9mm firearm that was reported stolen from Iowa City. Neuzil was charged with Trafficking in Stolen Weapons First Offense, a Class D Felony.
MARION COUNTY, IA
kwayradio.com

Man Arrested for Walking Into a Home & Assaulting Woman

A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly walking into people’s homes uninvited and assaulting a woman, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 35 year old Willie Baskerville allegedly entered the home of a woman on Columbia Circle around 1:00 on Tuesday. He is accused of pushing a dog out of the way before forcing the woman against a wall and demanding her keys. She was able to push him out of the door, however. Baskerville then went to a home on Prospect Blvd where he knocked on the door and told the resident to open up or he would “expose his secrets.” After a struggle with police Baskerville was arrested and charged with Interference Causing Injury and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
WATERLOO, IA
ourquadcities.com

Police: Suspect punched victim, took her phone, ran off

A 24-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after police say he punched a victim in the face and took her cell phone. Benjamin Bruner faces a felony charge of second-degree robbery, court records say. On Wednesday, May 11, shortly before 8:45 a.m., Davenport Police were dispatched to Mother Hubbard’s, 3636...
DAVENPORT, IA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cbs2iowa.com

Vehicle fire blocks lanes of I-380 in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Cedar Rapids Police warned motorists Saturday evening to avoid I-380 at the 33rd Avenue exit. A vehicle fire was blocking lanes as crews were working to get the fire under control. No one was hurt but traffic is slowed in the area.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
kwayradio.com

Man Allegedly Attacked Girlfriend

A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly attacking his girlfriend and stealing her keys, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 36 year old Roy Gardner has been charged with first degree Robbery, False Imprisonment, Domestic Assault with Strangulation, and Domestic Assault with a Weapon. He is accused of sending threatening texts to his girlfriend on Friday. The woman decided to stay with a relative. Gardner then threatened to harm her pets, so she returned home. That is where Gardner allegedly attacked her. She was choked, threatened with a knife and prevented from leaving the home when Gardner took her keys. Gardner eventually fled when the woman said she was going to call the cops. Gardner’s bond has been set at $50,000.
WATERLOO, IA
kchanews.com

Oelwein Man Arrested for Supplying Drugs to Minors

A northeast Iowa man has been arrested for supplying drugs to minors. The Oelwein Police Department says 26-year-old Edgar Torres Santiago was taken into custody following a report of suspicious activity at a residence on 2nd Avenue Northwest just after 8 p.m. Tuesday night. According to a criminal complaint, someone reported seeing three females being dragged inside the home.
OELWEIN, IA
kwayradio.com

Planet Fitness Employee Arrested

A former employee of the Waterloo Planet Fitness was taken into custody Thursday afternoon after bringing a replica of a BB gun into the business, according to KWWL. The woman threatened to take her own life with the weapon. Police were able to quickly take her into custody before taking her to the hospital. The woman’s name has not been released.
WATERLOO, IA
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Driveway Accident Kills Iowa 2-Year-Old, Identity Released

Vehicles are big, but kids are small. If you think you can see everything around you, perhaps you should think again. Despite such advancements in vehicle technology as the backup camera where you can see (and hear) what's behind you without even turning your eyes off the wheel, a national nonprofit group has uncovered a startling statistic, stating an average of about 50 children a week get run over in their own driveway.
BAXTER, IA
KAAL-TV

Mason City PD put out call for information about shopgoers

(ABC 6 News) - Mason City police are "crowdsourcing" their investigation into two Iowa shopgoers. The office shared photos of two young men on social media, asking anyone who knew them to reach out to MCPD or North Iowa Crime Stoppers. "It's crowdsource time again!" the posts read. "We want...
MASON CITY, IA

