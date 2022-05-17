Manchester Couple Arrested after Police Called to Domestic Disturbance

A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly attacking his girlfriend and stealing her keys, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 36 year old Roy Gardner has been charged with first degree Robbery, False Imprisonment, Domestic Assault with Strangulation, and Domestic Assault with a Weapon. He is accused of sending threatening texts to his girlfriend on Friday. The woman decided to stay with a relative. Gardner then threatened to harm her pets, so she returned home. That is where Gardner allegedly attacked her. She was choked, threatened with a knife and prevented from leaving the home when Gardner took her keys. Gardner eventually fled when the woman said she was going to call the cops. Gardner’s bond has been set at $50,000.
