Public Safety

NO CRIMINAL CHARGES COMING IN FATAL SHOOTING INVOLVING STATE TROOPER

987thecoast.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo charges are being filed by the New Jersey State Trooper who fatally shot...

987thecoast.com

BreakingAC

Two-car crash in Atlantic City

Police and firefighters were on the scene of a two-car crash in Atlantic City on Saturday night. The crash happened at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Arctic Avenue. One vehicle suffered severe front-end damage, and the other went onto the sidewalk and ended up behind a tree. No...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
NJ.com

6-year-old on dirt bike hospitalized after collision with truck

A 6-year-old boy riding a dirt bike Friday was hospitalized after colliding with a truck hauling a horse trailer in Mansfield, Burlington County, police said Saturday. The boy was struck by the trailer’s rear fender after the truck swerved to avoid him when he entered the roadway, a township police report said. The boy was treated for injuries on the scene, then taken to a hospital in Trenton.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
State
New Jersey State
State
New York State
WDEL 1150AM

Wilmington Police searching for suspect car in fatal hit and run

Wilmington Police are asking for the public's assistance in tracking down a car believed to be involved in a fatal hit and run crash that killed a pedestrian last weekend. 54-year old Christopher Horn was hit by a car in the 2100 block of North Market Street around 2:30 a.m., Saturday, May 14, 2022.
WILMINGTON, DE
Daily Voice

NEAR DROWNING: Boy Unresponsive After Ocean City Lifeguards Pull 3 From Rip Current

One of three children was hospitalized in serious condition after being rescued by lifeguards from a rip current in Ocean City Saturday, May 21, NJ Advance Media reports. The 12-year-old Mays Landing boy was "breathing on his own but unresponsive," when he and the two other children from Hammonton were saved by beach patron off 10th Street around noon, the outlet said citing local officials.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Young swimmer rushed to trauma center after getting caught in rip current at N.J. beach, officials say

Three children were rescued by lifeguards at an Ocean City beach Saturday afternoon after getting caught in a rip current, city officials said. Two of the juveniles, from Hammonton, were taken to Shore Medical Center as a precaution. But the third, a 12-year-old boy from Mays Landing, was rushed from the hospital to the trauma center at Cooper University Hospital, as he was breathing on his own but unresponsive, according to a spokesperson for the city.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
firststateupdate.com

Police: Homeowner Shoots Armed Intruder, Troopers Arrest Two

Delaware State Police have arrested 18-year-old Aubree Cruz and a 15-year-old male, both of Dover, following a burglary that took place in the Dover area on Wednesday afternoon. according to Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on May 18, 2022, at approximately 1:23 p.m., troopers responded to...
DOVER, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Georgetown area on Thursday evening. On May 19, 2022, at approximately 5:52 p.m., a 2015 Honda Civic was traveling southbound on East Trap Pond Road approaching the intersection at Hardscrabble Road, where there is a posted stop sign. At the same time, a 2014 Honda Accord was traveling westbound on Hardscrabble Road approaching the intersection at East Trap Pond Road. Hardscrabble Road is a through-way at this location and vehicle traffic is not required to stop. For unknown reasons, the Civic failed to stop at the posted stop sign and continued into the intersection directly into the path of the Accord. As a result, the front of the Accord struck the left front of the Civic. After the collision, the Civic was forced off the roadway and rolled once before coming to rest in a residential yard. The Accord was also forced off the roadway and came to rest in a residential yard.
GEORGETOWN, DE
townsquaredelaware.com

Delaware State Police Arrest Two Subjects Following Narcotics Investigation

Delaware State Police have arrested 61-year-old Robert Barry of Clayton, DE and 57-year-old Janeen Vidakovich of Clayton, DE on drug and weapon charges following a narcotics investigation that began in April. On May 9, 2022, troopers concluded a two-month drug investigation surrounding Robert Barry. A search warrant was executed on...
CLAYTON, DE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BreakingAC

Overturned dump truck closes EHT road

A dump truck overturned on a curve in Egg Harbor Township, temporarily closing part of Spruce Avenue on Friday. Joe R. Humphers, 55, was driving a loaded 2000 tri-axle Mac Truck north on the S curve on Spruce at about 3 p.m., when he went into the southbound lane and lost control, Lt. Cherie Burgan said.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

Man, 42, Critically Wounded In Atlantic City Shooting: Police

A 42-year-old man was shot and critically hurt in Atlantic City, authorities said. The shooting took place on Monday, May 16 just before midnight, Atlantic City police said. Police responded to the 600 block of North New York Avenue in reference to a ShotSpotter alert. Police found a man shot multiple times, they said. The victim was taken to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, for treatment of life-threatening injuries.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Man, 31, Killed In Camden County Shooting: Prosecutor

A 31-year-old man was fatally shot in Camden, authorities said. On Tuesday, May 17, at approximately 9:24 p.m., Camden County Metro Police Department received a ShotSpotter activation for shots fired at 721 State Street, Camden, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Delaware County School Bus Driver Under Investigation For Allegedly Taking Inappropriate Pictures Of Teenage Students

MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) — A school bus driver in Delaware County is under investigation for allegedly taking inappropriate pictures of teenage students. Officials with the Marple Newtown School District say the bus driver allegedly used his phone to take upskirt photos of at least three students from the St. Mary Magdalen Catholic School. The district says the driver is no longer employed by the school, and officials are urging anyone with information to contact the police.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
New Jersey 101.5

New NJ training blamed after rookie juvenile officer gets attacked

A rookie correctional police officer was punched in the head several times by an inmate at the Juvenile Medium Security Facility in Bordentown Thursday morning. The assault happened during a shift change around 8:40 a.m., according to NJPBA Local 105 president William Sullivan. Two inmates provoked the officer causing him to radio for help in anticipation of a possible attack, he said.
BORDENTOWN, NJ

