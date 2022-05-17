ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor OKs $525M budget after heated debate over marijuana money

By Ryan Stanton
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor officials have adopted a roughly $525 million city budget for the upcoming year, including new social programs to be funded with marijuana money. That includes a new city apprenticeship program and initiatives to help low-income residents and Black-owned business startups, as well as keep people...

U.S. Supreme Court again declines to hear Ann Arbor synagogue protest case

ANN ARBOR, MI — The U.S. Supreme Court has once again declined to take up a legal case over longstanding protests outside an Ann Arbor synagogue. The nation’s highest court issued an order May 16 denying a petition filed by attorney Nathan Lewin on behalf of Marvin Gerber, a member of the Beth Israel Congregation on Washtenaw Avenue, declining to hear the case.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Dearborn Press & Guide

State Sen. Betty Jean Alexander tossed off ballot for falsifying documents

State Sen. Betty Jean Alexander (D-Detroit), whose district includes Dearborn Heights, was tossed off the August ballot as she sought re-election for her seat. Alexander was one of 15 candidates who were disqualified for providing false information to the Michigan Secretary of State’s office. Of the 15 candidates disqualified,...
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, MI
MetroTimes

Michigan congressional candidate Carl Marlinga may be a Democrat, but his favorite Supreme Court justices are uncompromising conservatives

Carl Marlinga, the apparent frontrunner in the Democratic primary for a new U.S. House seat in Macomb and Oakland counties, previously aligned himself with conservative U.S. Supreme Court justices in a survey from an anti-abortion group. Marglina filled out the Right to Life-LIFESPAN survey in 2012 when he was a...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
Saline hosts Emerald City-themed 2022 prom inside school

SALINE – After a change of plans that brought celebrations indoors, Saline students had the opportunity to celebrate their 2022 prom with a dance party at their high school. The Emerald City themed prom drew inspiration from the Wizard of Oz and had been planned as an outdoor event at Hornet Stadium. A forecasted storm system caused organizers to move the event and decorations indoors instead.
SALINE, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Proposed restaurant with large outdoor space gets the OK from Scio planning commission

ANN ARBOR, MI -- A new restaurant set to bring outdoor family fun to the Ann Arbor area has passed its latest hurdle. The Scio Township Planning Commission unanimously approved the site plan for the Sam Hill Restaurant on Tuesday, May 17. Because the location features an already-constructed restaurant building, the approved plan focuses on the roughly 7,000 square feet of outdoor space, including a deck, brick pavers and a dirt area, to be added.
ANN ARBOR, MI
wdet.org

Detroit Evening Report: May 18, 2022: Michigan Supreme Court weighs making Juneteenth a state court holiday

Welcome to the Detroit Evening Report, a daily round-up of news that city residents need to know. The Michigan Supreme Court is weighing options to make Juneteenth a state court holiday, WKAR’s Kevin Lavery reports. Earlier Wednesday, the court took public comments on a proposal to either add Juneteenth as another court holiday or substitute it for either the day after Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve or New Year’s Eve. The court has received about 50 comments on the proposal. Some address the financial cost of paying overtime to ensure Michigan courts are staffed during the holiday. Michigan Supreme Court spokesperson John Nevin says that’s an issue because state court funding is decentralized. “So we actually have, I think, 160 different funding units. That’s certainly a factor the Supreme Court will consider in deciding whether to make it a court holiday. One set of rules, which would make sense.” Nevin says there’s no deadline for the court to make a decision. Juneteenth commemorates the day in 1865 when enslaved people in Texas learned they had been emancipated.
DETROIT, MI
