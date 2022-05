The cold front has arrived, and winds have been gusty to usher in some cooler temperatures today. We are waiting on an upper-level piece of energy to swing through this evening. This will add some chances for storms to the southeast and a cold rain to the northwest. Due to this activity being behind the front, we are not expecting numerous severe storms. Any storm that gains a bit more height in our atmosphere could produce small hail in the strongest storms.

WICHITA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO