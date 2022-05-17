ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Sandra ‘Big Sandy’ Courtois

By Stasia Hudak
inkfreenews.com
 5 days ago

Sandra Geraldine "Big Sandy" Courtois, 74, Columbia City, died at 11:40 p.m. Wednesday, May...

www.inkfreenews.com



inkfreenews.com

Romona Weaver

Romona Lee Weaver, 92, South Whitley, died at 5:17 a.m. Friday, May 20, 2022, at Northwoods Village, Fort Wayne. She was born Nov. 30, 1929. She married Floyd Weaver Oct. 1, 1950; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughters, Pamela (David) Teegardin, Hudson, Sandra (Clay Deaton)...
SOUTH WHITLEY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Lawrence Bernard Gross — PENDING

Lawrence Bernard Gross (lieutenant colonel, retired) of Pierceton, died at home on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at the age of 98. Arrangements are pending at McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapel.
PIERCETON, IN
inkfreenews.com

Mildred Good

Mildred Pearl Good, 98, North Manchester, formerly of Wabash, died at 4:25 p.m. May 18, 2022, at Peabody Retirement Community, North Manchester. She was born Feb. 24, 1924. She is survived by three brothers, George (Sue) Good, Amboy, Phillip (Julie) Good, Murphysboro, Tenn. and Burl Good, Lagro; and one sister, Mary Bowling, Cherry Valley, Ill..
NORTH MANCHESTER, IN
inkfreenews.com

Ralph Jones

Ralph O. Jones, 89, Plymouth, died Sunday, May 16, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. He was born Aug. 14, 1932. Arrangements by Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Homes.
PLYMOUTH, IN
inkfreenews.com

Janice Morrisett

Janice Sue Morrisett, 77, Wabash, died at 7:54 a.m. Friday, May 20, 2022, at her home. She was born Sep. 3, 1944. She married James Morrisett July 1, 1962; he survives. She is also survived by her children, Tim (Jeanna) Morrisett, Wabash, Lisa (James) Montgomery, Lagro, Desiree (Craig) Decker and Jessica Morrisett, both of Delaware, Ohio, Terry (Delicia Halverson) Morrisett, Wabash and Amanda (Bruce) Strong, Reelsville; 30 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Dallas (Judy) Harvey and Keith Ray Harvey; and two sisters, Marsha Fay Harvey and Connie Neeley, all of Greencastle.
WABASH, IN
inkfreenews.com

Kevin Coffelt

Kevin W. Coffelt, 56, Columbia City, died Friday, May 20, 2022, at his home. He was born Aug. 3, 1965. He is survived by his mother, Barbara Boyd; daughters, Cathleen Mathena and Sara Townsend; grandmother, Nadine Orr; brothers, Dale Coffelt Jr. and Roger Coffelt; sister, Abby (Jody) Wigent; and one granddaughter.
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
inkfreenews.com

John Stauffer — UPDATED

John Robert Stauffer, 92, Winona Lake, died May 17, 2022, at home. John Robert Stauffer (Johnny Bob to his friends and family) was born June 28, 1929, North Manchester, to Robert and Irene Stauffer. He had two sisters, Barbara and Anne. John was a small-town guy, an athlete who loved basketball and baseball. His mother kept statistics and newspaper clippings from every game he ever participated in his youth. But, most of all, John loved to be surrounded by friends and family. He was kind and generous to everyone he met.
WINONA LAKE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Howard Shoemaker

Howard C. Shoemaker, 92, Roann, died at 3:33 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at Parkview Wabash Hospital. He was born Dec. 4, 1929. He married Berniece Reinink Jan. 19, 1952; she survives. He is also survived by a son, Michael (LouAnn) Shoemaker, Wabash; two grandsons; and two great-grandchildren. Arrangements handled...
ROANN, IN
inkfreenews.com

Richard Lowry

Richard Eugene Lowry, 84, Francesville, died Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at home. He was born July 5, 1937. He married Martha Lou Jones Jan. 13, 1957; she survives. He is also survived by his sons, Larry (Maria) Lowry, Lakeville, Minn. and David Lowry, Oswego, Ill.; his daughter, Pamela (Richard) Kurtz, Centerville, Ohio; daughter-in-law, Diana (Walt) Hanselman; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sisters, Donna (Richard) Wen, New Brighton, Minn. and Mary (Eldon) Everidge, Indianapolis; sister-in-laws, Carol Lowry, Francesville and Dianna Lowry, Lebanon; brother-in-law, Harold (Lois) Jones, Leesburg.
FRANCESVILLE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Carl Stump

Carl Stump, 96, Nappanee, died at 4:43 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at Greencroft, Goshen. He was born Oct. 11, 1925. He married Wanda Everest Oct. 28, 1949; she survives. He is also survived by his children, Devon (Connie) Stump, Daryl (Jill) Stump, Duane (Cheryl) Stump, all of Nappanee, Doreen (Jeff) Warren, Martinsville and Doyle (Ann) Stump, Nappanee; 12 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; sisters, Naomi Hertzler, Philadelphia, Pa., Mary Lou (Vernon) Sheets, Nappanee and Doris Huber, Peach Tree, Ga.; sister-in-laws, Lorraine, Helen, Bettie and Arlene Stump.
NAPPANEE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Area Accident Reports

Officers with the North Webster Police Department investigated the following accidents:. 7:11 p.m. Friday, May 20, 306 S. Main St., North Webster. Driver: Ethan N. Ousley, 22, East Mulligan Court, Syracuse. Ousley tried to pull into a parking space too quickly and hit the north side of Neighborhood Fresh Market. Damage: Up to $10,000.
NORTH WEBSTER, IN
inkfreenews.com

Area Police Reports

Officers with the North Webster Police Department investigated the following incidents:. 3:03 p.m. Friday, May 20, 600 block of North Main Street, North Webster. A fence was damaged and written on. 4:03 p.m. Thursday, May 19, 200 block of South East Street, North Webster. An electronic device was stolen. Value...
NORTH WEBSTER, IN
NewsBreak
Obituaries
inkfreenews.com

Argonne Road At Winona Lake Viaduct Reopens

WARSAW – The south end of Argonne Road when it intersects with three roads at the entrance of Winona Lake has reopened. Warsaw Mayor Joe Thallemer said it reopened Friday morning. Extensive utility work in the area near the intersection has been going on for months ahead of plans...
WINONA LAKE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Seven Bids Opened For Arnolt Demolition

WARSAW – Seven companies are vying for the chance to demolish one of Warsaw’s oldest eyesores. The city board of works and safety opened seven bids ranging from $178,000 to $370,000 to take down the old Arnolt building in Warsaw. The city of Warsaw is coordinating efforts to...
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Kosciusko County Court News

The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Snow & Sauerteig LLP v. Lindsay Jackson, $2,034.70. Client Services KL v. Thadius Kuta-Anderson, $721.02. Total Recovery Service Inc. v. Brady Lemar, $8,797.41. General Audit Corporation v. Eric McKibben, $1,057.92. Sherri Makinson v. Angelia...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Lightning Causes House Fire West Of Syracuse

SYRACUSE — Deb and Dan Beer were going about their normal morning routine Saturday, when the severe thunderstorm rolled through the area. Deb was in the office on the west end of their home, when lightning struck the home. She said the hit to the house shook the home...
SYRACUSE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Lightning Strike Believed To Cause Minor Fire Outside Pierceton

WARSAW — A lightning strike on Saturday morning, May 21, is to believed to have caused a small fire at a home outside Pierceton. First responders were called to 4419 E. 500 S., Warsaw, southwest of Pierceton, shortly before 9 a.m. on Saturday for the fire. “It appears there...
PIERCETON, IN
inkfreenews.com

Salyer Named New Beaman Home Executive Director

WARSAW — The Beaman Home Board of Directors has announced the appointment of Renea Salyer as executive director. Salyer will be responsible for the overall strategic and operational responsibility for The Beaman Home’s staff, volunteers, programs, expansion, and execution of its mission. She begins her employment with The Beaman Home on June 1.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

New Temporary Art Display Arrives In Warsaw In June

WARSAW – A new temporary art installation will be unveiled in downtown Warsaw in June. The newest introduction of public art – a priority under Mayor Joe Thallemer – will include works from three area residents, including two who are students. Unlike some of the previous temporary...
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Watershed Group Tours Project Sites in Whitley, Noble Counties

NORTH WEBSTER – Board members, staff and volunteers for The Watershed Foundation, an organization that has been taking action to improve the water quality of lakes and streams in the Upper Tippecanoe River Watershed, recently toured nearly a dozen project sites within the watershed in southwestern Noble County and northwestern Whitley County.
WHITLEY COUNTY, IN



