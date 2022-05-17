Sandra ‘Big Sandy’ Courtois

Carl Stump, 96, Nappanee, died at 4:43 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at Greencroft, Goshen. He was born Oct. 11, 1925. He married Wanda Everest Oct. 28, 1949; she survives. He is also survived by his children, Devon (Connie) Stump, Daryl (Jill) Stump, Duane (Cheryl) Stump, all of Nappanee, Doreen (Jeff) Warren, Martinsville and Doyle (Ann) Stump, Nappanee; 12 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; sisters, Naomi Hertzler, Philadelphia, Pa., Mary Lou (Vernon) Sheets, Nappanee and Doris Huber, Peach Tree, Ga.; sister-in-laws, Lorraine, Helen, Bettie and Arlene Stump.
