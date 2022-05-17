Middle-schooler brings knife to school to stab staff member

A missing 20-year-old from Poughkeepsie with special needs has been found dead, according to a Facebook post by his mother. Alicia McIver posted: “It is with the greatest sadness that I inform you all that the perfect, precious soul that was my son Jordan ‘Jay’ Jones was found deceased. I was informed last night by the city of Poughkeepsie PD. At this time, I'd like to thank you all for your help and prayers, and ask that you give me time. I will announce funeral arrangements as soon as they become finalized. Please pray for the strength for me and my family during this time.”

POUGHKEEPSIE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO