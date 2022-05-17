ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellenville, NY

Middle-schooler brings knife to school to stab staff member

Mid-Hudson News Network
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleELLENVILLE – Police responded to the Ellenville Junior High School on Monday for a report of a student with a knife. When police arrived shortly after 9:30 a.m., the student had been disarmed...

midhudsonnews.com

Mid-Hudson News Network

Greene County school locked down during student fight

WINDHAM – The Windham-Ashland Jewett School went into lockdown briefly around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday as officials addressed what they called “a student altercation.”. The Greene County Sheriff’s School Resource Officer responded immediately. The student was removed from the school grounds and is facing several charges in...
GREENE COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Fire department honors many who helped downed officer during EMS Week

TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – The Fairview Fire District in the Town of Poughkeepsie recently awarded a civilian, some of their own, and personnel from Mobile Life Support Services for the work they performed to save a town police officer after a March 2022 incident. Thursday’s ceremony was held during National EMS Week.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Ulster, NY
Ellenville, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Ellenville, NY
kingstonthisweek.com

Kingston person charged with assaulting roommate

Kingston Police have charged a local person after another person reported they had been assaulted by their roommate on Monday. Police said in a news release that they received the call for help at about 9:40 a.m. When officers arrived at the downtown residence, they spoke with a person who said their roommate had gotten home at about 9:15 a.m. to find that their bedroom had been broken into.
KINGSTON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Port Ewen man arrested on felony family offense

SAUGERTIES – A 35-year-old Port Ewen man, who is a predicate felon, was arrested by Saugerties Police on felony charges of criminal contempt and aggravated family offense. Jeremiah Smith was arrested on May 18 stemming from an April 30 domestic dispute that occurred on First Street in the Village of Saugerties.
PORT EWEN, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Poughkeepsie police honor their fallen members

POUGHKEEPSIE – Mayor Rob Rolison of Poughkeepsie joined with several members of the city’s police department on Friday for a wreath-laying ceremony at the memorial stone that honors three city officers who died in the line of duty. The ceremony is held annually during National Police Week. May...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Professional experts tackle violence in schools

NEWBURGH – Thirteen professional advocates for Newburgh youth held a two-hour roundtable discussion at Newburgh Free Library on Thursday night. The meeting was designed to present to the concerned public an overview of the dozen or so programs they have instituted to help their youth, and specifically to stop violence before it starts.
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Teen arrested in Newburgh knifepoint robbery

NEWBURGH – A 17-year-old Newburgh resident was arrested on May 13 in connection with a May 7 armed robbery in the City of Newburgh. The teen, whose name was not released because of his age, was charged with felony armed robbery in connection with a holdup at the Dunkin’ Donuts shop at 674 Broadway.
NEWBURGH, NY
News 12

Missing Poughkeepsie 20-year-old found dead

A missing 20-year-old from Poughkeepsie with special needs has been found dead, according to a Facebook post by his mother. Alicia McIver posted: “It is with the greatest sadness that I inform you all that the perfect, precious soul that was my son Jordan ‘Jay’ Jones was found deceased. I was informed last night by the city of Poughkeepsie PD. At this time, I'd like to thank you all for your help and prayers, and ask that you give me time. I will announce funeral arrangements as soon as they become finalized. Please pray for the strength for me and my family during this time.”
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Orange County School Holds Mock DWI Crash as They Prepare for Prom

Stressing the devastating effects of driving drunk, one school shows students what could happen if they choose to operate a vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol. This time of year in the Hudson Valley, most schools are preparing to hold their junior and senior proms. It's a right of passage for students and most of us can remember exactly how and what we did for our proms. Prom season is supposed to be a happy celebration for teenagers but sometimes the season, unfortunately, brings tragedy.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

BREAKING: Teenager shot while walking home from school

POUGHKEEPSIE – City Police in Poughkeepsie are investigating the shooting of a teenage boy that occurred Thursday afternoon near the eastbound arterial. City 911 received multiple reports of shots fired near 349 Church Street (eastbound arterial) at approximately 2:55 p.m. on Thursday. As police were responding, they received a second report of shots fired near the intersection of Bement Avenue and Harrison Street. Police officers from multiple agencies responded to both locations.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY

