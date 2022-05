The official start of summer is one month away, but the options for local to-dos are multiplying, and this weekend’s list is one of our biggest so far this year. From May 20-22 in Los Angeles, check out a Late Night at Skirball, a new immersive forest experience, a kite festival at L.A. Historic State Park, a Getty 25 festival in Lincoln Heights, Museums of the Arroyo Day, the LA IPA Fest, an Off the 405 concert, Taco Madness at Santa Anita, and more. Hope you find something in today’s rundown that tickles your fancy. And enjoy your weekend!

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO