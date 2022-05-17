EPISD to discuss the future of their vacant properties

EL PASO, Texas – On Tuesday night, El Paso Independent School District officials will discuss and take action regarding the future of some of their vacant properties.

Officials at EPISD told ABC-7 last month that the district owns more than 30 vacant buildings. Ten of those are vacant schools.

Maintaining the vacant school buildings a year costs close to $330,000.

Out of those ten, the school district will decide if some can be declared surplus. Those schools include Bassett Middle, Clardy Elementary and Morehead Middle.

Surplus properties are buildings under operational use, so the district sells them or takes other action.

The district will decide to sell, lease or exchange these properties.

Other properties that will also be discussed include Bassett Middle, Bonham Elementary, Clardy Elementary, Fannin Elementary, Morehead Middle, Mitzi Bond Elementary and Crosby Elementary.

Last month, Crosby Elementary went up in flames for the second time. Fire officials deemed the fire arson.

