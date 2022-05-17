ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Reveals How Much Money He Would Get if He Sells Team

By Brian Jones
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJerry Jones knows he would get a lot of money if he decided to sell the Dallas Cowboys. In an interview with Peter King of NBC Sports, Jones said he could sell the Cowboys for "more than $10 billion." But the 79-year-old owner made it clear that wouldn't happen because "he...

Popculture

Jerry Jones Car Accident Update: Police Reveal Findings

Additional details of the car accident Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was in last week have been revealed. According to a Dallas police crash report from NBCDFW, the driver of the car that Jones hit was making an improper left turn. The driver of the vehicle, which was a gray Hyundai Sonata, was making a Door Dash delivery last Wednesday evening. The driver slowed down at the intersection and then made an improper turn from the far right lane putting him right in front of Jones's car.
NFL
Reuters

Exclusive: Former NFL quarterback Vick coming out of retirement

May 20 (Reuters) - Michael Vick, the once-dynamic NFL quarterback whose involvement in a dogfighting ring halted a breathtaking career in its prime, has agreed to come out of retirement to join startup league Fan Controlled Football, a source told Reuters on Friday. Vick, a former first overall draft pick...
NFL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Husband Of Legendary Reporter Erin Andrews

The legendary NFL reporter celebrated a special birthday on Wednesday. Andrews, who covers the NFL for FOX, is an icon in the sideline reporting game. Andrews previously worked for ABC and ESPN, covering college football. She's taken over the NFL sideline reporting role for FOX and handled it with great class. Andrews will be working with some new announcers in 2022, though, as Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are off to ESPN.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin reacts to Jimbo Fisher absolutely destroying Nick Saban

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher reamed out Alabama head coach Nick Saban on Thursday morning, responding with great fury to Saban’s accusations that A&M “bought every player on their team” using NIL deals after they beat out Bama in recruiting for this most recent class. Fisher — who coached under Saban at LSU — called the comments “despicable” and also called him a “narcissist,” among other things, during his lengthy rant, which had everybody grabbing their popcorn. This includes Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin, who used to be on Saban’s staff at Bama.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Popculture

Former NFL Pro Bowl Quarterback Making Return to Pro Football

A four-time NFL Pro Bowl quarterback is coming out of retirement and to play one more game. According to Reuters, Michael Vick has agreed to join the Fan Controlled Football league (FCF) as a player. The 41-year-old who hasn't played in the NFL since the 2015 season, is set to make his FCF debut on May 28, which is the last day of the regular season. An official announcement is expected sometime next week, and Vick has not been assigned a team yet.
NFL
CBS Sports

Joe Burrow says Browns had to take a chance on Deshaun Watson, believes Baker Mayfield will 'land on his feet'

It's been a whirlwind of a calendar year for Baker Mayfield. This time last offseason, he was coming off of a 2020 campaign where he helped lead the Browns to the playoffs and advance to the divisional round. Fast forward through the 2021 season, during which Cleveland went under .500 and was on the outside looking in on the playoffs, and Mayfield is now on the outs with the Browns after the team pulled off a blockbuster trade to land Deshaun Watson in a deal with the Houston Texans.
HOUSTON, TX
Popculture

Super Bowl Champion Retires After 16 Seasons in NFL

A Super Bowl champion is calling it a career. This week, Sam Koch, punter for the Baltimore Ravens, announced his retirement after 16 seasons in the NFL. He will now join the Ravens' coaching staff as a special teams consultant. Koch spent his entire career with the Ravens and played in 239 consecutive games before missing his first game in 2020 when he was placed on the Reserve COVID-19 list.
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

Carson Wentz’s Wife: Madison Wentz

Carson Wentz is a professional American football player who plays as a quarterback for the Washington Commanders. Prior to his professional career, Wentz had an impressive amateur career as the quarterback of the North Dakota State Bison football team. In his four years of college football at North Dakota, he helped the Bison win four straight NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) championships. He was then drafted with the 2nd overall pick of the 2016 NFL Draft and he helped lead the Philadelphia Eagles to the Super Bowl LII victory. For the 2022 season, he will be suiting up for the Commanders as he gets ready to play his 7th NFL season. In this article, however, we will be talking about his better half — Carson Wentz’s wife Madison Wentz.
FARGO, ND
Yardbarker

Packers Speculated to Sign Affordable Veteran Free Agent Wide Receiver

The Green Bay Packers’ wide receiver room has been the talk of the town all off-season. Brian Gutekunst has made plenty of moves after the departure of Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Bringing in Sammy Watkins, Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, and Samori Toure in free agency and the draft figures to be the immediate fix. Many are calling for at least one more veteran move going into the season to bring in more experience. One beat writer suggested that person to be Emmanuel Sanders:
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Look: Laura Rutledge Reacts To The Jimbo Fisher Drama

Following the back-and-forth between Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher earlier this week, fans can't wait for October 8. Earlier this week, Saban alleged that Texas A&M "bought every player" from its top-rated recruiting class. Fisher wasted no time firing back at the Alabama head coach. Fisher denied the allegations and called Saban a "narcissist" and used the word "despicable" multiple times.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Breaking: FOX Decides On Its Super Bowl Announcers

When it was announced that Troy Aikman and Joe Buck were leaving FOX, fans around the world were asking who would call Super Bowl LVII for the network. On Thursday, we found out who will get the opportunity to call the big game. According to Andrew Marchand of the New...
NFL

