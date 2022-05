TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Power was temporarily knocked out for a little more than 500 customers in the Terre Haute area after a two-vehicle crash. According to Terre Haute Police, the crash occurred at approximately 9:48 a.m. at the intersection of Prairieton Road and W. Vorhees Street. The driver of a Nissan Sentra was heading south on Prairieton when they attempted to turn left onto Vorhees and struck the side of a Cadillac Deville that was driving in the opposite direction.

