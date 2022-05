The Los Angeles Lakers have been stuck at home watching the 2022 NBA Playoffs and they must be disappointed they are not in the mix to win their 18th championship. LeBron James has now missed the postseason twice since coming to Los Angeles and the organization has to feel the pressure of winning now while he is still donning Purple and Gold. This offseason is going to be one of the most crucial in franchise history as they look to get past their failure of a 2021-22 season and hopefully keep James past the 2022-23 season.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO