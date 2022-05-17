ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth, PA

Plymouth Christian Church hosts Girl Scout Sunday

Times Leader
Times Leader
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Geph_0fh8kNhT00

The Plymouth Christian Church, 9 East Main St., Plymouth, recently hosted Girl Scout Sunday. Three senior level Scouts participated in the service as worship leaders and readers. The girls also received their My Promise, My Faith pin and a Scout Sunday patch. After the service the girls participated in a service project by making health, school and cleaning kits for those in need. Shown from left are Pastor Gloria Kremer, Adrienne Wren, JaceLynn McLaughlin, Claire Grenevich and Lori Dydynski, teacher.

Comments / 0

Related
Times Leader

‘I think of them every day’

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. If you read her recently published memoir, “Society’s Child,” you’ll see many facets of Deborah Daniels-Switzer. You’ll meet the West Pittston resident when she was a little girl, moping on a lawn and resenting the way her...
PITTSTON, PA
Times Leader

Kiwanis, Key Club pick up trash in Pittston Township

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Pittston Kiwanis Club and Pittston Area Key Club have been picking up trash from Oak Street in Pittston Township for 29 years as participants in Pennsylvania’s Adopt-A-Highway program. On a recent outing members removed litter from the Bypass to Route 315. Participating were, from the left, Key Clubbers Jun Jie Cao, Zhi long Lin, and Zhi Sheng Lin, and Kiwanian Don Shearer. Also assisting with the clean up were Brook Mulhern, Kiersten Walsh, and Ron Faust.
PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Plymouth, PA
Plymouth, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Society
wkok.com

Report: Milton Student Brings Glock and Ammo to School

MILTON — A student in the Milton Area School District brought a Glock and some ammunition to school Monday. Details are emerging today about the incident where the student had 16 rounds of ammunition, Milton Superintendent Dr. Cathy S. Keegan confirmed. Milton Chief of Police Curt Zettlemoyer said, “We...
MILTON, PA
Times Leader

Nuremberg Players to present ‘Barefoot in the Park’ this weekend

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The Nuremberg Community Players’ recently postponed production of the hilarious comedy, “Barefoot in the Park” by Neil Simon has been rescheduled to this weekend. Performances will be presented this Friday and Saturday, May 20 and 21 at 7 p.m., and Sunday, May 22 at 3 p.m., on the stage of The Emerson Theater located at 283 Hazle Street in Nuremberg, PA. All reservations for the previous dates will be honored for the new show dates.
NUREMBERG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scouts
Times Leader

Flags for the fallen

Thousands of U.S. flags placed to honor vets in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. HANOVER TWP. — American flags dot the landscape at Saint Mary’s Cemetery in preparation for Memorial Day weekend. Members of Amvets Post 59 and other volunteers...
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Fatal motorcycle accident in Northumberland County claims life of Muncy man

West Chillisquaque Township, Pa. – A 63-year-old motorcyclist of Muncy died after he was thrown off his motorcycle Saturday in Northumberland County. State Police at Milton say shortly before 6:30 p.m., John F. Barlett failed to negotiate a right-hand curve on Mount Zion Road in West Chillisquaque Township when he struck a ditch and was thrown off the motorcycle.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Girl Scout
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Times Leader

Lake-Lehman outslugs Wyoming Area to win win WVC Division 2 baseball title

HUGHESTOWN — Neither Lake-Lehman nor Wyoming Area were going to use their top pitchers Saturday, either by design or because of rest requirements. So the Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 baseball championship game was expected to have plenty of offense. And it did as Lehman outlasted Wyoming Area 13-11 in a marathon that lasted nearly three hours at the Pittston Area Primary Center.
WYOMING, PA
Times Leader

Kingston zoning board OKs Turkey Hill variances, train trestle ads

KINGSTON — The two items on the agenda for the Zoning Hearing Board’s monthly meeting Wednesday night were approved, albeit one under several conditions. First up was the approval of several zoning variances applied for on behalf of Turkey Hill Minit Markets, who wish to build a new convenience store, complete with fueling stations and a drive-through service window. The proposed site is between Main Street and Page Avenue.
KINGSTON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Williamsport Police locate wanted man

Williamsport, Pa. — During an investigation, Williamsport police officers said they came into contact with a wanted man out of Michigan. Cody A. Schalau, 20, of Catawissa was discovered to be wanted by authorities on May 17 and taken into custody near the 100 block of Maynard Street in Williamsport.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Daily Voice

Alert Issued For Missing Allentown Woman With Autism

Allentown police are seeking the public's help in locating a missing woman with autism. Marion DeJesus, 57, was last seen walking away from her home in the 100 block of West Gordon Street, Allentown police said Tuesday, May 17. DeJesus is known to frequent the 400 block of North 2nd...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Times Leader

Times Leader

10K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy