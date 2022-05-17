Plymouth Christian Church hosts Girl Scout Sunday

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The Nuremberg Community Players’ recently postponed production of the hilarious comedy, “Barefoot in the Park” by Neil Simon has been rescheduled to this weekend. Performances will be presented this Friday and Saturday, May 20 and 21 at 7 p.m., and Sunday, May 22 at 3 p.m., on the stage of The Emerson Theater located at 283 Hazle Street in Nuremberg, PA. All reservations for the previous dates will be honored for the new show dates.

NUREMBERG, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO