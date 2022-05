Friday, at approximately 10:56 am, a Deputy with the Precinct 1 Constable Office conducted a traffic stop on IH 45 just north of FM 830. Upon approaching the vehicle and making verbal contact with the driver; the deputy immediately developed probable cause and asked the driver to step out of the vehicle. The deputy further learned that the driver was an illegal who had been deported as an aggravated felon. At this time, a peace officer from the Panorama Village stopped to assist our deputy with this roadside investigation.

