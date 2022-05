New York Mayor Eric Adams is keeping an eye on the White House, just in case President Biden decides to step down in 2024, according to a report in the New York Post. "Eric has told me repeatedly that he thinks that he has a platform to run for national office, for president in 2024," a source close to Adams told the New York Post. "He has said that repeatedly. He thinks New York is a national platform. He thinks the national party has gotten too far to the left and he thinks he has a platform to win."

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO