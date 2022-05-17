ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockingham, NC

Name of homicide victim released by Richmond County Sheriff's Office

By Staff Report
The Richmond Observer
 4 days ago
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office investigates a homicide on Patterson Road on May 16.

ROCKINGHAM — State and local law enforcement agencies are still investigating a homicide from late Monday morning.

According to a press release from Sheriff Mark Gulledge, deputies responded to a call of a possible gunshot victim on Patterson Road, near the intersection with U.S. 1 in the Little Philadelphia community, around 11:15 a.m. Monday.

When they arrived, the reportedly found 28-year-old Tyree Lamar Hairston, of Rockingham, next to the road “suffering from a suspected gunshot wound.”

Hairston was pronounced dead once EMS arrived on scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

Students at two nearby schools, Washington Street Elementary and Richmond Senior High, were sheltered in place early Monday afternoon.

The case is still under investigation and the sheriff’s office is being assisted by the Rockingham Police Department and N.C. State Bureau of Investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 911 or Richmond County Crime Stoppers at 910-997-5454.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
