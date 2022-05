It seems everyone and their mother is interested in running for Congress with a fresh chance to petition and new districts in which to run – especially in the 10th Congressional District in Manhattan and Brooklyn. Before a judge even finalized the lines, politicians were lining up to compete for that open seat. Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio – who has needed a job since the end of his tenure – announced he would run for the seat. Assembly Member Yuh-Line Niou, who had planned to run for state Senate against incumbent Brian Kavanagh, may announce she’s running for Congress as soon as Saturday afternoon. State Sen. Brad Hoylman, Assembly Member Robert Carroll and New York City Council Member Carlina Rivera may also have interest in the seat. It’s shaping up to be quite the primary. For the rest of this week’s news, keep reading.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO