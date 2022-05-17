Fayetteville ranked as 7th on ‘Best Places to Live’ list
Northwest Arkansas is one of the fastest-growing regions in the country. For good reason, turns out.
Fayetteville, home of the University of Arkansas, was ranked 7th in the Best Places to Live list published by U.S. News and World Report on Tuesday .
The rankings are compiled by using data on things like quality of life, desirability and housing affordability among others. The ranking is the sixth straight inside the top 10 for Fayetteville. Little Rock was ranked 87th on the list.
The population of the region grew by 24.2% since 2010 to more than 546,000 . The population growth of the state as a whole grew by 3.3% since the 2010 census.
Fayetteville is the highest-ranked town among all cities in the SEC, as well. Here’s a look at the SEC (or future SEC) locales inside the Top 100.
7th - Fayetteville, University of ArkansasOverall score: 6.7 Quality of life: 6.8 Value: 8.3 Fayetteville places high on the list in large part due to one of the lowest costs of living in the country for an area of its size.
13th - Austin, University of TexasOverall score: 6.6 Quality of life: 6.6 Value: 6.3 Austin gets big marks for enticing younger working adults and families. Its cost of living is actually higher than many similar sized in the state, however.
25th - Nashville, Vanderbilt UniversityOverall score: 6.5 Quality of life: 6.1 Value: 6.7 One of the most popular Southern cities in the United States, Nashville remains fairly affordable for a city of its size.
33rd - Knoxville, University of TennesseeOverall: 6.4 Quality of life: 6.1 Value: 7.9 Knoxville is a blend of outdoors and urban, attracting visitors from across the country. Those who stay find a great cost of living relative to others.
34th - Lexington, University of KentuckyOverall: 6.4 Quality of life: 6.9 Value: 7.6 Lexington is one of the most unique cities in the SEC as its blend of the South and the Midwest create a fun dichotomy.
80th - Columbia, University of South CarolinaOverall score: 6.2 Quality of life: 5.9 Value: 6.9 Trees dot the streets everywhere in this Southern city and they're gorgeous. It's one of the smallest regions in the SEC (although Fayetteville proper is a smaller city) which keeps the costs down.
93rd - Baton Rouge, Louisiana State UniversityOverall: 6.1 Quality of life: 6.0 Value: 7.8 Baton Rouge is the top-ranked city in Louisiana and its relatively low cost of living gives it high marks.
