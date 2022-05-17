ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Bicyclist Killed in Attack in Downtown LA; Suspect Sought

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MZfw8_0fh8iBBB00
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A man riding a bicycle was killed by another man in downtown Los Angeles early today.

The crime occurred about 12:10 a.m. at Seventh and Flower streets, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

According to police, the man was riding a bicycle when another man pulled him off of it, and he fell and hit his head. Information was not immediately available on the identity of the fatally injured man, who died at the scene.

No description was released of the suspect.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call 877-LAPD-247.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS LA

Police: LA couple robbed Hancock Park mother of 2 after following her home from the post office

A couple has been arrested in the follow-home robbery of a woman in the Hancock Park area, and the LAPD believes they may have been behind other, similar robberies.Ashton Dwight Carter, 38, and his girlfriend, 22-year-old Teresa Whitaker, both of Los Angeles, were arrested Tuesday in connection with the May 12 robbery. According to police, a 42-year-old woman and her two young daughters were returning home from the post office at about 12:50 p.m. as a black BMW 535i stopped in the middle of the street nearby. As the woman was getting her daughters out of their car seats, a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Distraction robber targets elderly West LA woman on her porch

LOS ANGELES - A West Los Angeles woman still has the fake chain a thief draped over her while the real necklace was stolen off of her. Priti does not want to give her last name for safety reasons but was robbed the day after Mother's Day by a woman pretending to ask for directions.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Watch: Clerk, Customers Caught in Frightening Shootout at Montebello 7-Eleven

Customers and a clerk ducked for cover when they were caught in a shootout at a Montebello 7-Eleven. Security camera video from behind the store counter shows the exchange of gunfire, which happened nearly three weeks ago at the store east of Los Angeles. Authorities released the video Thursday in an effort to track down two gunmen.
MONTEBELLO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTLA

Diamond Bar home-invasion robbery leaves resident injured

Authorities are searching for a pair of home-invasion robbers who left a resident injured in Diamond Bar Thursday morning. Deputies responded to a burglary call around 1:30 a.m. at a home in the 23900 block of Sunset Crossing, a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson confirmed. Two intruders, described as males, entered the home and […]
DIAMOND BAR, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyclist#Downtown La#Downtown Los Angeles#Crime
NBC Los Angeles

One Killed in Crash on 405 Freeway Near LAX

One person was killed in a crash early Friday morning on the 405 Freeway in the Inglewood area. The crash was reported at about 4 a.m. near the Century Boulevard exit. The location on the northbound side of the freeway is east of Los Angeles International Airport. Details about the...
INGLEWOOD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
citywatchla.com

South LA Shooting Leaves Man Injured By Dulan’s Restaurant

The man, about 75 years old, was shot about 11:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of West Century Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. According to police, two suspects described only as females approached in a vehicle and one of them got out and shot the man, who was taken to a hospital.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

VIDEO: Gun battles breaks out at 7-Eleven store in Montebello

MONTEBELLO, Calif. - Shocking security video shows the moments a gun battle erupted inside a 7-Eleven store in Montebello. The shooting occurred at the store located at 800 S. Greenwood Ave. on April 30th at 9:50 p.m. Video footage shows a man in what appears to be a white shirt...
MONTEBELLO, CA
crimevoice.com

One homeless man suspected in stabbing murder of another homeless man in Anaheim

A homeless man from Anaheim has been arrested for the stabbing death of another Anaheim homeless man, 53-year-old Jason Randall Dahl. The suspect, 36-year-old Rolando Echenique, was located the day after Dahl’s body was found. He was booked at Anaheim Detention Facility for murder. Echenique’s bail was set at $1 million.
ANAHEIM, CA
mynewsla.com

Coroner Identifies Motorcyclist Killed in Malibu Crash

A motorcyclist who died in a crash on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu was identified Thursday by the coroner’s office. The crash occurred on PCH north of Mulholland Highway, near Leo Carrillo State Beach, according to the California Highway Patrol. It was reported at 4:19 p.m. Saturday, CHP Officer...
MALIBU, CA
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
39K+
Followers
16K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy