Special Weather Statement issued for Stanton, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-22 03:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-22 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Dawson; Greeley; Howard; Sherman; Valley FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Near-freezing to slightly sub-freezing temperatures of generally 30 to 33 degrees. * WHERE...Valley, Greeley, Sherman, Howard and Dawson Counties, especially in river and creek valleys or other low lying areas. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions may harm sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Even if some locations in this Warning do not officially freeze, conditions will still be favorable for frost development.

DAWSON COUNTY, NE ・ 3 HOURS AGO