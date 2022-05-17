ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanton County, NE

Special Weather Statement issued for Stanton, Wayne by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-17 11:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-17 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Harrison, Monona, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-22 03:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-22 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Harrison; Monona; Shelby FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Nebraska, Burt, Colfax, Dodge and Washington Counties. In Iowa, Monona, Harrison and Shelby Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
HARRISON COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Dawson, Greeley, Howard, Sherman, Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-22 03:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-22 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Dawson; Greeley; Howard; Sherman; Valley FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Near-freezing to slightly sub-freezing temperatures of generally 30 to 33 degrees. * WHERE...Valley, Greeley, Sherman, Howard and Dawson Counties, especially in river and creek valleys or other low lying areas. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions may harm sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Even if some locations in this Warning do not officially freeze, conditions will still be favorable for frost development.
DAWSON COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Adams, Buffalo, Clay, Fillmore, Franklin, Furnas, Gosper, Hall by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-22 03:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-22 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Adams; Buffalo; Clay; Fillmore; Franklin; Furnas; Gosper; Hall; Hamilton; Harlan; Kearney; Merrick; Nance; Nuckolls; Phelps; Polk; Thayer; Webster; York FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as generally 33 to 36 degrees, supporting at least patchy frost to perhaps areas of frost. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central and south central Nebraska, including the Tri Cities. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...While frost will be possible almost anywhere, its development could be highly variable, and will tend to most favor low-lying rural areas.
ADAMS COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Boyd, Brown, Chase, Frontier, Hayes, Holt, Keya Paha, Rock by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-22 03:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-22 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Boyd; Brown; Chase; Frontier; Hayes; Holt; Keya Paha; Rock; Wheeler FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT /8 AM MDT/ THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Hayes, Brown, Rock, Wheeler, Boyd, Keya Paha, Chase, Frontier and Holt Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT /8 AM MDT/ this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
BOYD COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Arthur, Blaine, Custer, Eastern Cherry, Garfield, Hooker by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-22 03:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-22 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Arthur; Blaine; Custer; Eastern Cherry; Garfield; Hooker; Keith; Lincoln; Logan; Loup; McPherson; Perkins; Thomas FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT /8 AM MDT/ THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, southwest and west central Nebraska. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT /8 AM MDT/ this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
ARTHUR COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Antelope, Boone, Burt, Cedar, Colfax, Cuming, Dodge, Knox by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-22 03:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-22 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Antelope; Boone; Burt; Cedar; Colfax; Cuming; Dodge; Knox; Madison; Pierce; Platte; Stanton; Thurston; Washington; Wayne FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Nebraska, Burt, Colfax, Dodge and Washington Counties. In Iowa, Monona, Harrison and Shelby Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
ANTELOPE COUNTY, NE

