East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers searching for 2 men in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley need 30 employees so hundreds of kids can attend their summer programs. “This labor shortage is certainly unlike anything I’ve ever seen at Boys and Girls Club,” CEO and President of the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley, Bart McFadden, said.

KNOX COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO