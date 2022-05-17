ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers searching for 2 men in Knoxville

WATE
 4 days ago

WATE

One dead in North Knoxville shooting

The Knoxville Police Department said they have identified a primary suspect in a shooting that left one person dead in the Lonsdale neighborhood early Friday. WATE Midday News.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WTVCFOX

School employee in Cleveland indicted for aggravated statutory rape

CLEVELAND, Tenn. — A grand jury in Bradley County has employee of the United Christian Academy school in Cleveland on aggravated statutory rape charges. Deputies arrested 29-year-old Amber Paige Green on Thursday, according to a release from the Bradley County Sheriff's Office (BCSO). BCSO says on Monday, detective responded...
CLEVELAND, TN
WJHL

Kingsport PD: 1 dead in Interstate 81 shooting

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport police say one person is dead after a shooting involving two truck drivers on Interstate 81. It happened around 4:45 p.m. near Exit 63, the Airport Parkway exit. The Kingsport Police Department confirmed that Alex Erik Miller, 42 of Edgewood, Maryland, was fatally shot by another tractor-trailer driver, whose name […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WIS-TV

Truck driver shoots, kills another driver on highway, police say

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (Gray News) - Police in Tennessee are investigating a deadly shooting that happened between two truck drivers on Friday. The Kingsport Police Department reports officers were called about a shooting on Interstate 81 between two motorists at about 4:45 p.m. Authorities said the incident started when two tractor-trailers...
KINGSPORT, TN
wvlt.tv

Claiborne Co. correctional officer arrested on rape charges

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A correctional officer at the Claiborne County Jail was arrested Friday for rape charges, according to Sheriff Bob Brooks. The arrest of Austin Butcher, 21, stemmed from an investigation into rape allegations against him, according to officials. On May 20, at approximately 6:30 p.m., he...
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Possible ‘improvised firework’ closes I-40, Knoxville police say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers briefly closed all lanes of I-40 East near Pellissippi Parkway Friday morning while they investigated a “suspicious package.” In a later update, Scott Erland with KPD confirmed that the package was a “small improvised explosive device.” When asked for further clarification, Erland said the device appeared to be an “improvised firework.”
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Community remembers Loudon County man with memorial last ride

LOUDON, Tenn. (WATE) — A memorial last ride was held for Greg McFalls out of Loudon County after he was involved in a fatal motorcycle accident. The mayor of Loudon County, Buddy Bradshaw, told WATE that McFalls was the stepfather to Sgt. Chris Jenkins‘ children, making this a tough year for both sides of the […]
LOUDON COUNTY, TN
WATE

'Improvised firework' found along I-40 in Knoxville

TDOT litter crews found a suspicious package along I-40 at Pellissippi Parkway on Friday. Knoxville Police and the bomb squad were called out and said late today that it was an "improvised firework." The investigation led to long delays on I-40.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Daughter remembers Greene Co. double homicide victim Sherry Cole

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Faithful, sweet, kind. That’s how Crystal Cole remembers her mother Sherry Cole, the 59-year-old who was killed at her Limestone home alongside her 7-year-old grandchild Jessie Allen on April 24. “She thought everyone had good in them.” “I don’t remember ever seeing her get mad,” said Crystal. “She was so […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN

