East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers searching for 2 men in Knoxville

CLEVELAND, Tenn. — A grand jury in Bradley County has employee of the United Christian Academy school in Cleveland on aggravated statutory rape charges. Deputies arrested 29-year-old Amber Paige Green on Thursday, according to a release from the Bradley County Sheriff's Office (BCSO). BCSO says on Monday, detective responded...
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport police say one person is dead after a shooting involving two truck drivers on Interstate 81. It happened around 4:45 p.m. near Exit 63, the Airport Parkway exit. The Kingsport Police Department confirmed that Alex Erik Miller, 42 of Edgewood, Maryland, was fatally shot by another tractor-trailer driver, whose name […]
A person shot overnight in the Lonsdale community is alive but in "very serious condition," according to Knoxville Police. A second person has non-life threatening injuries. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (Gray News) - Police in Tennessee are investigating a deadly shooting that happened between two truck drivers on Friday. The Kingsport Police Department reports officers were called about a shooting on Interstate 81 between two motorists at about 4:45 p.m. Authorities said the incident started when two tractor-trailers...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley need 30 employees so hundreds of kids can attend their summer programs. “This labor shortage is certainly unlike anything I’ve ever seen at Boys and Girls Club,” CEO and President of the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley, Bart McFadden, said.
TELLICO PLAINS, Tenn. (WVLT) - A suspected child molester and former member of the Chattanooga Police Department could be in the Tellico Plains area, officials with the Rossville, Georgia Police Department told WVLT News Friday. Dennis Dewayne Dockery, 66, faces several child molestation charges out of Georgia and was due...
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A correctional officer at the Claiborne County Jail was arrested Friday for rape charges, according to Sheriff Bob Brooks. The arrest of Austin Butcher, 21, stemmed from an investigation into rape allegations against him, according to officials. On May 20, at approximately 6:30 p.m., he...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers briefly closed all lanes of I-40 East near Pellissippi Parkway Friday morning while they investigated a “suspicious package.” In a later update, Scott Erland with KPD confirmed that the package was a “small improvised explosive device.” When asked for further clarification, Erland said the device appeared to be an “improvised firework.”
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Scott County Sheriff's Office reported William Cross as a missing person around 4 years ago. According to the missing person report, he was last seen on Williamsburg Street in McCreary County, Kentucky. State police joined the case on May 23, 2018, the report says. However,...
Emergency crews respond to a traffic collision in North Knox County (Knoxville, TN)Nationwide Report. Emergency crews responded to a motor vehicle accident Friday in North Knox County. As per the initial information, the traffic collision took place on Loyston Rd [...]
LOUDON, Tenn. (WATE) — A memorial last ride was held for Greg McFalls out of Loudon County after he was involved in a fatal motorcycle accident. The mayor of Loudon County, Buddy Bradshaw, told WATE that McFalls was the stepfather to Sgt. Chris Jenkins‘ children, making this a tough year for both sides of the […]
TDOT litter crews found a suspicious package along I-40 at Pellissippi Parkway on Friday. Knoxville Police and the bomb squad were called out and said late today that it was an "improvised firework." The investigation led to long delays on I-40.
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Faithful, sweet, kind. That’s how Crystal Cole remembers her mother Sherry Cole, the 59-year-old who was killed at her Limestone home alongside her 7-year-old grandchild Jessie Allen on April 24. “She thought everyone had good in them.” “I don’t remember ever seeing her get mad,” said Crystal. “She was so […]
Comments / 0