Authorities are searching for a woman accused of fatally shooting a cyclist in Austin last week. Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, 35, is suspected of killing Anna Wilson, 25. Wilson, a Vermont native, was in Austin for a race when she was killed on May 11, according to a release from the U.S. Marshals Service, whose Lone Star Fugitive Task Force is assisting with the investigation.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO