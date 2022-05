An anonymous $40,000 donation made to Gavilan College recently was also the largest one-time gift it has ever received, according to the college. The check, which arrived in April, was addressed to President/Superintendent Kathleen Rose. The donation seemed at first to be made completely anonymously, but after some research it was revealed it was made by a former mentee and long-time friend of Rose in honor of her 40-plus years in higher education and her upcoming retirement.

GILROY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO