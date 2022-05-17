Christian school in Fresno County faces civil suit by former students who allege sex abuse

Two former students of the Riverdale Christian Academy are suing the school and the church that operates it in west Fresno County for allegedly allowing one of its teachers to sexually abuse them over a period of several years.

The former students allege in their lawsuit, filed April 20, that they were groomed for a sexual relationship by Charles Spencer Jr., a teacher and pastor with the Riverdale Assembly of God Church.

Attorney Steven Dias of Dias Hall in Fresno said Monday there was a pervasive pattern of grooming and sexual abuse that took place in the church, the school and other locations. He also said the school and its elders failed to protect the children, and even accused them of “seducing” a teacher and pastor.

Along with Spencer Jr., also named in the lawsuit is the operator of the school Riverdale Assembly of God Church and related organizations — the General Council of the Assemblies of God, and the Southern California District Council of the Assemblies of God.

Spencer Jr., whose parents helped launch the church in 1965, could not be reached for comment Monday. Messages were also left for church officials, who did not immediately respond.

Dias said that although law enforcement was made aware of the accusations in 2015, no charges were ever filed against Spencer Jr.

Dias alleges Spencer Jr. began paying extra attention to the girls around the age of 12 to 15 when they attended school in the late 1990s and early 2000s. The plaintiffs are named in the lawsuit as Jane Roe 2 and Jane Roe 33., both are currently under the age of 40.

For Jane Roe 2, her connection to Spencer Jr. began with a hand shake.

According to the lawsuit, Spencer Jr. would greet Jane Roe 2 at church by taking her hand and enveloping it with his. He would wink at her during church and at school. And then he began sending her personal messages using the school’s computer system.

Anytime he had an opportunity to touch her, he would. The touching progressed to scratching her back and then rubbing her shoulders, all while giving her complements, according to the lawsuit.

At the start of the 2000-01 school year, Spencer Jr.’s conduct intensified. He was touching her legs, tickling her and trying to touch her breasts while giving her a massage. Jane Roe was 14.

The touching was happening on the church’s property or in the Academy’s classrooms, according to the lawsuit.

Jane Roe 2 later joined the volleyball team and as part of her training, she would go for a run at about 6 a.m. prior to practice. Spencer Jr. knew her schedule and would drive his car hoping to intercept her as she ran alone along the roadway near her home.

“Spencer would lure Roe 2 into his vehicle and drive to a nearby orchard where Spencer sexual assaulted Roe 2 and forced her to perform wrongful sex acts,” according to the lawsuit.

It would be the first of several alleged sexual assaults against Jane Roe 2 on the campus, in classrooms and even on an out of town choir trip, according to the lawsuit.

On occasion, church elders would walk in on them alone, but no one ever said anything.

“At all times Roe 2 felt that she had to allow Spencer to sexually assault her as Spencer was her teacher, school supervisor, church elder and pastor, and feared repercussions if she failed to allow the sexual acts to be performed,“ according to the lawsuit.

Jane Roe 33 experienced similar alleged assaults starting at the age of 15. Spencer Jr. is accused of inappropriate touching and sending her sexually explicit messages using the schools computer system.

During an out-of-state choir trip, Spencer Jr. allegedly cornered her near the laundry room and took her to a dark hallway in the building where he sexually assaulted her.

“Spencer refused to stop sexually assaulting ROE 33 despite her pleas for him to stop immediately. Out of fear and shame Roe 33 was able to break free of Spencer, running back to the laundry room in panic before breaking down and crying. Spencer followed Roe 33 back to the laundry room. Standing behind visibly distraught Roe 33, Spencer began rubbing her shoulders as if to comfort her, his hands then moved to her throat, where his grip tightened. Spencer told her not to tell anybody what had happened,” according to the lawsuit.

Church officials, including Spencer Jr.’s, wife, confronted the alleged victims on separate occasions to accuse them of wrongdoing. Jane Roe 2 was told that several women in the church had a dream that she was seducing Spencer Jr. to try and ruin his family.

Spencer Jr.’s wife is alleged to have talked to Jane Roe 33 during a family church camp about her husband.

“I know what happened between you and my husband and I forgive you,” the lawsuit states.

The former students are suing for several alleged violations, including negligence, childhood sexual assault, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. They are asking a jury for financial damages.

Dias has previously filed a civil lawsuit on behalf of one student and expects to file another case involving two more students.