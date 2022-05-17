Video: Shootout caught on camera near New Orleans' City Park

An alert citizen, and the quick response time of Slidell Police, thwarted a burglary and several auto thefts from a local Slidell car dealership. Shortly before 11 p.m., on Wednesday night, Slidell Police received a 911 call about two suspicious people lurking around the parking lot of a car dealership on Howze Beach Road, in Slidell. In less than five minutes, several Slidell Police officers surrounded the area and located Tremayne Scott, 25, of Gretna and Darren Tigler, 24, of Gretna. Both Scott and Tigler were in the process of trying to steal a vehicle and also had burglary tools in their possession.

SLIDELL, LA ・ 16 HOURS AGO