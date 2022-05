Patricia Cross Brann, of Baton Rouge, La., passed away May 17, 2022, at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital, surrounded by her family. Patricia was born March 25, 1945, in Meridian, MS and grew up in Natchez, MS where she married Milton Page Brann, Jr. in 1965. They spent most of their married life there until later moving to Pelham, Ala., and then to Baton Rouge, La., to be close to their children.

NATCHEZ, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO