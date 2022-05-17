Missouri boy dies after falling off trailer pulled by truck

GROVE, Okla. – A Grove, Oklahoma woman is dead after a crash in Delaware County. Authorities say 68-year-old Donna Hill was driving west on County Road East 260 about three and a half miles north of Grove. Troopers say she attempted to turn south on State Highway 10 and was hit by a pickup. Hill was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. The driver of the pickup was taken to the hospital in good condition.

GROVE, OK ・ 3 DAYS AGO