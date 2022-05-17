ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Missouri boy dies after falling off trailer pulled by truck

By Christina Randall
FOX2Now
FOX2Now
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A child has died after being involved in a vehicle accident over the weekend. The Springfield Police responded to 3751 West Divison on...

fox2now.com

Comments / 5

Related
KTLO

Missouri woman killed, man injured in 1-vehicle Searcy County accident

Two Missouri residents were involved in a one-vehicle accident Friday afternoon in Searcy County, resulting in the death of the passenger and injuries to the driver. Seventy-eight-year-old Norma Stout of Crane was pronounced dead, and 73-year-old Robert Frey of Marionville was transported to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield. According...
SEARCY COUNTY, AR
KYTV

2 injured in crash in west Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say two people suffered injuries in a crash in Springfield on Friday. Officers responded to the Kansas Expressway and Mount Vernon crash around 9 a.m. Investigators say a vehicle t-boned another vehicle attempting to turn onto Mount Vernon. The impact forced one of the cars...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Crane, Mo. woman dies in crash in northern Arkansas

MARSHALL, Ark. (KY3) - A woman from Crane, Mo., died in a rollover crash in northern Arkansas. Norma Stout, 78, died in the crash. The crash happened Friday on U.S. 65 in Searcy County. Investigators say a pickup veered out of control, hitting a power pole. The impact flipped the truck.
CRANE, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Accidents
City
Springfield, MO
Springfield, MO
Accidents
Springfield, MO
Crime & Safety
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
howellcountynews.com

Boy, 13, Shot

A 13-year-old Willow Springs boy has recovered completely from a gunshot wound despite receiving no medical attention. On the morning of May 16, a female student reported to School Resource Officer Glen Moore that her brother had been shot at home by his mother’s boyfriend. The girl provided officers with photos of the gunshot wound, according to the probable cause statement filed by Officer Kyle Parrish.
WILLOW SPRINGS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident
ksgf.com

Ozark Woman In Court In Death Of Mercedes Luna

(KTTS News) — A woman from Ozark charged with causing the crash that killed a Drury University student has appeared in Greene County court. KY3 says Marjorie Dewitt, 55, is charged with involuntary manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident in the death of Mercedes Luna. Authorities say...
OZARK, MO
KYTV

Teenager shocked by nearby lightning strike in Greene County

BATTLEFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters expect a teenager to be okay after a nearby lightning strike shocked him Thursday outside a home in Battlefield. It happened at 5100 Block S. Briarwood Crossing Court around midday. The lightning strike hit a puddle of water. Investigators say the teenager did not take...
BATTLEFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

News to Know: Grove woman dies in head-on crash, New details in Joplin shooting, and volunteers clean up downtown Joplin

GROVE, Okla. – A Grove, Oklahoma woman is dead after a crash in Delaware County. Authorities say 68-year-old Donna Hill was driving west on County Road East 260 about three and a half miles north of Grove. Troopers say she attempted to turn south on State Highway 10 and was hit by a pickup. Hill was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. The driver of the pickup was taken to the hospital in good condition.
GROVE, OK
KTTS

Boy, 5, Run Over By Vehicle In Springfield

(KTTS News) — Springfield Police say a five-year-old boy has died after he was run over by a vehicle. It happened Saturday night on private property west of Division and the West Bypass. Police say Gabe Lowery was riding on a trailer pulled by a pickup when he fell...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Joplin man sentenced in Newton County meth distribution case

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Joplin man was sentenced in federal court Thursday for his role in a conspiracy to distribute meth in Newton County. Thirty-four-year-old, Jason C. Russell was sentenced to 24 years and four months in federal prison without parole, according to a release from release from the office of U.S. Attorney Teresa A. Moore.
NEWTON COUNTY, MO
ozarkradionews.com

West Plains Man Arrested by Howell County Sheriff’s Office for Property Damage, Stolen Vehicle

West Plains, MO. – A West Plains man has been arrested for stealing a vehicle. Brad A. Davis was arrested following an investigation that began on May 17, 2022. Brad A. Davis of West Plains was arrested and placed on a 24-Hour Hold Pending Formal Charges for Stealing a Motor Vehicle. A probable cause statement was forwarded to the Howell County Prosecutor’s Office.
WEST PLAINS, MO
carthagenewsonline.com

Jasper County Sheriff’s Office arrest report 5-20-22

Jasper County Sheriff’s Office arrest report. 5/12/2022 Tammy M Friederich , 26 of Joplin, MO was arrested for: Driving While Intoxicated / Impaired. 5/13/2022 Michelle D Goosetree, 32 of Seneca, MO was arrested for: Possess Controlled Substance, Possess Drug Paraphernalia. 5/15/2022 Jami R Chaligoj, 37 of Carl Junction, MO...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
FOX2Now

FOX2Now

Saint Louis, MO
44K+
Followers
38K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy