Ohio State

‘Unnecessary, deadly risk:’ New law makes sale of crib bumpers illegal

By Chelsea Simeon
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKBN) – It is now illegal to sell crib bumpers in the U.S. after legislation introduced by an Ohio senator was signed into law.

President Joe Biden signed the “Safe Cribs Act” into law. The bipartisan legislation was introduced by U.S. Senators Rob Portman (R-OH) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL).

The senators say the padded crib bumpers have proven to pose an “unnecessary, deadly risk” to sleeping babies.

Their legislation makes it unlawful nationwide to manufacture and import crib bumpers, which are still being sold by some retailers despite current recommendations advising parents to keep cribs bare to prevent sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS). It directs the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) to enforce the ban.

“The use of padded crib bumpers poses an unnecessary threat to the health and safety of infants everywhere, there is no reason the sale of these items should continue,” said Portman. “I am pleased that this legislation has finally been signed into law as we can immediately begin protecting infants from the unnecessary and unacceptable risk of these products.”

The senators say the legislation was necessary because a 2020 survey conducted by researchers at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health found that many parents falsely believe crib bumpers are safe, assuming that they wouldn’t be sold in stores otherwise.

Ohio banned the sale of these products in 2017, with minor exceptions – as did Maryland in 2013. In 2011, the City of Chicago became the first city to ban the sale of crib bumpers.

