The parking lot at the new All Persons Trail at the Manchester Cedar Swamp Preserve has been packed nearly every day since it opened last month. “It's been so overwhelmingly amazing and wonderful and positive,” said Megan Latour, who was part of a team at the Nature Conservancy in New Hampshire that helped bring the new trail to life. “When we opened the trail that day, my face hurt from smiling so much and just the sheer, authentic joy from the community.”

MANCHESTER, NH ・ 2 DAYS AGO