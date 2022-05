Florida leads the nation with over 1 million registered vessels across the state and is known as a prime boating spot for residents and visitors. Unfortunately, each year Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) officers respond to far too many tragic boating accidents that could have been prevented. With National Safe Boating Week and the release of the 2021 Boating Accident Statistical Report, the FWC encourages boaters to focus on effective ways to make boating safer.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO