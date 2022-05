LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police say shots were fired into a home with a woman inside in the 500 block of Lin Wal Road around 9:48 p.m. on Wednesday. Officers say the initial call was for “shots fired.” They say they found shell casings on the ground where the house was shot. A K9 was brought in, but police say it didn’t pick up any traces or tracks.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO