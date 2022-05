For the first time in over 40 years, SW Washington will have the chance to watch the boats that perform in the Greatest Show on H2O. With 3,000 Horsepower and tossing a 300-foot roostertail, the spectacular Hydroplanes can reach speeds of up to 200MPH. In other words, if you want to see them in action, you need to be paying attention or you’ll be sure to miss it.

VANCOUVER, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO