CAMDEN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from the town of Camden is facing felony charges after allegedly being involved in a domestic dispute. According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol, the Sheriff’s Road Patrol Unit responded to a domestic complaint at a Camden residence around 8:16 p.m. on May 18. After arriving at the scene, deputies discovered that the victim sustained minor injuries and that there was an active order of protection in place.

CAMDEN, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO